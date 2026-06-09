The calendar held

Eleven days before Africa Bitcoin Day’s opening event in Accra, Tando, the Nairobi-based bitcoin payments firm, announced something quietly seismic. As of 12 May 2026, every Kenyan mobile number connected to M-Pesa, roughly forty million of them, became automatically reachable as a Lightning address in the format number@bitcoin.co.ke. No application download. No KYC interview for basic receipts. No new wallet to set up. The phone in your pocket, the one you have been using to top up airtime since 2007, was suddenly a destination for bitcoin sent from anywhere on earth.

Let’s sit with that for a moment. A continent that has spent fifteen years being told that its mobile money story was already finished, that M-Pesa was the achievement and everything else was speculation, woke up to find that the wallet was now also a Lightning address by default. Whatever else happens in the regulatory back-and-forth that will define the next decade in Kenya, that bridge cannot be unbuilt. The default just shifted.

Then the Calendar Started

Accra opened the cluster on 20 May. The Africa Bitcoin Community Hub, working with BitDevs Accra, Bitfiasi, and BitSpenda, took the day not to a hotel ballroom but to the Accra Technical Training Centre, where more than five hundred students, teachers, and staff sat through a programme on Bitcoin literacy, self-custody, and the careful, unglamorous work of telling young people which routes were real and which were predatory schemes wearing decentralisation as a costume. Prince Akpah of ABC Hub, Bright Kportiklah of BitSpenda, and Gideon Kombian of Bitfiasi spent as much breath on the scams to avoid as on the protocols to learn. That ratio matters. A movement that warns its own newcomers more loudly than it celebrates itself is a movement that intends to last.

Abuja followed on 21 May, with AfroBitcoinOrg’s youth-focused convening at the University of Abuja anchoring the West African slot. Blantyre stepped up on 22 May, the city now formally on the calendar as the host of the Africa Bitcoin Conference in early December, treating its Bitcoin Day as both a local gathering and a public rehearsal for what the continent will bring to it.

Then came the quadruple. On 23 May, Soweto, Windhoek, Nairobi, and Lome convened on the same day. The anticipation article argued that this was the political signal: a movement decentralized by design, with simultaneous critical mass in Southern, East, and West Africa at the same hour. The day delivered the argument. Soweto organized within the Gauteng memory of resistance. Windhoek gathered in a country still navigating the gravitational field of the South African Reserve Bank. Nairobi met against the backdrop of the Tando bridge, the contested My OneApp rollout, and a regulatory window the National Treasury had just closed. Lome convened in Farida Nabourema’s home city, the place where the Africa Bitcoin Day idea was first articulated. Lilongwe closed the formal cluster on 30 May.

The events included workshops on running a node, panels on cross-border payments and conversations about how women in informal trade can receive payment without a centralized platform watching them

It is worth saying clearly what these events were not. They were not crypto conferences. They were not pitches for tokens. They were not VCs in private rooms looking for the next exit. They were workshops on running a node, panels on cross-border payments using Lightning, conversations about how women in informal trade can receive payment without a centralized platform watching them, sessions on what self-custody actually means when your phone is also the device your government has been asking the courts to let it search. The work was small, patient, and pedagogical. It was infrastructure in the sense the word originally meant: the unglamorous structures laid down beneath the surface so that something larger can later move across them.

Five days after Lilongwe closed the May cluster, the work crossed continents. On 2 June, the Freedom Tech track of the Oslo Freedom Forum convened in Norway, hosted by the Human Rights Foundation, and the names on the stage included a remarkable concentration of African builders. Femi Longe, HRF’s Global Freedom Tech Strategy Lead, sat with Farida Nabourema, founder of the Africa Bitcoin Conference and a member of the genesis committee of the Finney Freedom Prize. Abubakar Nur Khalil, chief executive of Btrust, joined them alongside Janet Maingi, co-founder and chief operating officer of the Kenyan grid-and-mining outfit Gridless, and Anaïse Kanimba, director of the newly founded Africa Bitcoin Institute. Read the lineup carefully. These were not African delegates being briefed on freedom technology by Northern experts. These were the people setting the agenda for what freedom technology now means, in a programme hosted by an American foundation that has spent the better part of a decade quietly building exactly the kind of scaffolding the Femi Longe article earlier in this series profiled. The room moved. The conversation about Bitcoin and human rights is now substantially being structured by Africans, in the company of allies who know enough to listen first.

The calendar does not stop with Oslo, or with May. Bitcoin++ Nairobi, the open-source builder gathering organized in partnership with local Kenyan teams, runs 17 to 19 June. The week after that, on 24 to 26 June, the Adopting Bitcoin Conference touches down in East Africa for the first time at the ASK Dome in Jamhuri Park, co-organized by Gorilla Sats, Afribit Kibera, and Trezor Academy, with a community field visit to Kibera on the 26th. The location is the point: Adopting Bitcoin has previously run in El Salvador, Amsterdam, and Cape Town. Its first East African landing is being held inside a country where a grassroots Bitcoin economy already exists in Kibera, where Afribit Africa has been doing patient work since 2022, and where the regulator is mid-draft on a comprehensive licensing regime under the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act. The conversation at the ASK Dome will be one of the most consequential the continent’s bitcoin movement has had with its own state to date.

So what does the calendar tell us, now that it has held?

The bridge between mobile money and self-custody is no longer theoretical

It tells us that the early years of African bitcoin organizing, anchored to a single annual conference, are behind us. The work has gone polycentric. It tells us that the bridge between mobile money and self-custody is no longer theoretical, because Tando has built one and forty million people now stand on it whether they have used it or not. It tells us that the educators who showed up at the Accra Technical Training Centre, the organizers who convened Soweto, Windhoek, Nairobi, and Lome simultaneously, and the builders gathering in Nairobi in June, are not waiting for permission. The infrastructure is being laid. The door is being widened.

Follow This Is Africa on Twitter and Facebook to join the conversation.