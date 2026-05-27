What 1961 and 2026 have in common

On 17 April 2026, the South African National Treasury published a document called the Draft Capital Flow Management Regulations 2026. It is being presented as a long-overdue modernization of the country’s 1961 Exchange Control Regulations. That description is technically accurate, and it is precisely the problem.

The 1961 regulations were not neutral plumbing. They were among the financial instruments through which the apartheid state controlled the economic lives of Black South Africans, restricted the movement of capital, and insulated white power from international consequence. They were written in the months after the Sharpeville massacre, when the apartheid government, watching international capital flee the country after its police shot 69 unarmed protesters, slammed the doors shut to trap money inside its borders. Sixty-five years later, those same bones are being dressed in new clothes. The new clothes have crypto in their pockets.

Read the draft, and the pattern is unmistakable. Residents holding crypto above a still-undefined threshold would be required to declare it. Officers would gain sweeping search-and-seizure powers at any port of entry or exit. And then there is Regulation 25(5), the provision that should stop every reader cold. It would empower an official at a checkpoint to compel any person to hand over their passwords, PINs, and private keys. Refusal would be a criminal offence. The penalties attached to the regime run to a million rand, five years in prison, or the value of the assets involved, whichever is greater, with a forfeiture clause that lets the state take the lot.

Sit with the comparison. Even the United Kingdom’s compelled-disclosure regime requires a court order before the state can demand your keys. South Africa’s draft would hand that authority to a border officer standing in a queue.

The most contested reading went further still. Critics who worked through the text argued that it created a compulsory conversion mechanism, a power to push holders to sell their crypto to the state or an authorized dealer. The backlash to that interpretation was loud enough that Treasury and the Reserve Bank issued a public clarification, insisting that they do not intend to criminalize the mere possession of crypto, that the rules will not apply retrospectively, and that any forced disposal would arise only in limited circumstances, such as where an offence has been committed. That clarification matters. It is also worth remembering that a reassuring press statement is not the gazetted law. The powers that alarmed people are written into the draft. Assurances about how those powers will be used are promises, and promises are not protections.

Here is why this is not only a South African story. South Africa is the continent’s flagship constitutional democracy and its most developed financial market. When it builds a piece of legal machinery, the rest of the continent studies the blueprint. If Pretoria enacts a regime that lets officials demand private keys at a checkpoint, every government from Lome to Kampala will have a ready-made template, drafted and defended by the most respected treasury on the continent, within twenty-four months. The precedent will travel faster than the Bitcoin it seeks to control. We would be watching, in real time, the construction of a monetary surveillance infrastructure that Africa’s authoritarians could previously only dream of giving legal cover.

A tool that lets ordinary people hold value the state cannot freeze is, almost by definition, a tool the state will eventually try to reach into

The historical rhyme is the part that should disturb every Pan-Africanist. The 1961 controls were built to trap the money of people fleeing a violent state. The 2026 descendants of those controls are being built to trap the money of people trying to step outside a monetary system they never chose. The drafters know the lineage. The silence about it in the official communications is its own quiet confession.

None of this makes Bitcoin or crypto a saviour, and this series we’ve done has never pretended it is one. But it clarifies the stakes. A tool that lets ordinary people hold value the state cannot freeze is, almost by definition, a tool the state will eventually try to reach into. South Africa has just shown the continent exactly how that reach is engineered, and exactly which historical drawer the engineers go looking in.

The draft is open for public comment until 30 June 2026. What South Africa’s bitcoiners did with that window, and what it has already won, is the subject of the next article.

Follow This Is Africa on Twitter and Facebook to join the conversation.