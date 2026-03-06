Zimbabwean Writer Andrew Chatora launches London literary imprint Friesian Publishing

A new independent literary imprint, Friesian Publishing, has formally launched in London, entering the contemporary publishing landscape with a clear editorial vision: to champion fiction and memoir distinguished by clarity of voice, narrative ambition and intellectual depth.

Founded with the aim of publishing books that endure beyond the immediate moment, Friesian Publishing seeks work that engages thoughtfully with questions of identity, history, migration, power and belonging. The imprint positions itself as a carefully curated literary space for writers whose work combines intellectual seriousness with compelling narrative craft.

At the centre of the imprint’s identity is its symbolic namesake, the Friesian horse, long associated with strength, elegance and endurance. The emblem reflects the press’s editorial philosophy: a commitment to publishing books of substance that can stand the test of time while remaining attentive to the moral and imaginative concerns of the present.

Friesian Publishing has been founded and is edited by Andrew Chatora, a Zimbabwean born novelist, essayist and cultural commentator whose work engages deeply with questions of political history, cultural memory and diasporic identity. Chatora is the author of four published books and has developed a reputation as an important voice within Afro diasporic literary discourse. His editorial stewardship is expected to shape the imprint’s transnational outlook, particularly its engagement with writing emerging from African and diaspora contexts.

The press launches at a time when independent publishers continue to play a vital role in sustaining literary culture by championing ambitious writing that may fall beyond the scope of larger commercial houses. Friesian Publishing intends to contribute to this tradition by cultivating a catalogue of thoughtful and intellectually serious work across literary fiction and memoir.

Alongside its editorial programme, the imprint has also announced its first forthcoming title. Friesian Publishing will publish Unstoppable March of the Human Condition: Essays on Politics and Literature, a nonfiction essay collection by Chatora that reflects on literature, politics and the broader intellectual currents shaping contemporary society. The collection brings together a series of essays exploring how literary culture intersects with questions of power, historical memory and the evolving moral imagination of the modern world.

Submissions

Friesian Publishing has opened its inaugural submissions window and invites manuscripts in the fields of literary fiction and memoir.

The imprint welcomes work that demonstrates a distinctive narrative voice, intellectual curiosity and an engagement with contemporary or historical themes.

Writers wishing to submit manuscripts may do so via email:

submissions@friesianpublishing.com

Full submission guidelines and further information about the imprint can be found at:

www.friesianpublishing.com

For further information, visit:

https://www.friesianpublishing.com

Press enquiries:

editorial@friesianpublishing.com

