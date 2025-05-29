Arts, Culture and Sport
Remembering an African icon Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o — 10 quotes Part 2
We celebrate Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o an influential Kenyan writer who died aged 87. We remember Ngũgĩ with these 10 quotes selected from some of his works. “If you know all the languages of the world but not your mother tongue, that is enslavement. Knowing your mother tongue and all other languages too is empowerment” – Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o.
One of Africa and Kenya’s most celebrated author Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o who died aged 87 leaves a remarkable legacy.
Here’s a selection of Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o’s quotes.
- “Africa has many resources than any other continent. It should start thinking for itself”
- “Accents for access: … While African leaders perfected their accents, Europeans sharpened tools for access to Africa’s resources”
- “Use English… but don’t let English use you…”
- “African languages are not on a lower rung on a ladder to an English heaven…”
- “If you know all the languages of the world but not your mother tongue, that is enslavement. Knowing your mother tongue and all other languages too is empowerment.”
- “We must be careful with the vocabulary that defines us … to not internalise the negativity.”
- “Let us call people by what they call themselves.”
- “…Black intellectual tradition has given so much to the rest of the world … but this is often invisible”.
- “In colonial conquest, language did to the mind what the sword did to the bodies of the colonised”
- “It is not African languages that threaten English. But postcolonial African policy makers will often insist that they do.”
Follow This Is Africa on Twitter and Facebook to join the conversation.