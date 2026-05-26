What Ongoing US UAP disclosure reveals about the brittleness of power, and why Africa should read it through Utu

I have always been fascinated by the possibility of meeting beings from another planet, another universe, another dimension, or humans from the future. Watching Hollywood science fiction these past few decades, the animated features, the movies, the series, I always had a gnawing feeling at the back of my mind that we were being psychologically prepared, or manipulated, for that reality. I have followed the disclosure movement closely for a decade or so, and I have watched the debate on both sides, the case for and the case against the existence of Non-Human Intelligences or “aliens”, and the propaganda each camp produces, religiously (pun intended).

The Overton window has moved. For decades, the subject of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UFOs) sat at the edge of serious conversation, kept there by ridicule and a quiet, effective stigma. That containment has broken. In February 2026 the United States government directed its agencies to identify and declassify legacy files on UAPs and alleged extraterrestrial matters, and by May this year, the Pentagon had launched a public archive promising fresh tranches every few weeks. That online archive has already had over one billion views.

Which is exactly why I want to be careful here. Someone who has spent a decade inside this fascination, who has wanted it to be real, has a duty to be the most disciplined reader in the room, not the least. It is tempting, reading the more excitable corners of the internet, to believe the question has already been answered: that recovered craft, reverse-engineered physics, and non-human intelligence are now established fact. They are not. The US government’s own historical review found no verifiable evidence that it had ever confirmed a sighting of alien technology, and the first batch of released files deliberately concentrates on cases where no definitive determination was ever reached. The dramatic claims, atom-by-atom material engineering, intact craft held in private hangars, zero point energy, belong to sworn whistleblower testimony. That testimony deserves a hearing. It is not the same thing as proof, and any honest writer has to hold that line.

The US state has not confirmed that we are not alone

So let us be precise about what has actually shifted, because the truth is more interesting than the fantasy. The US state has not confirmed that we are not alone. The US state has conceded something subtler and, for our purposes, far more consequential: that for the better part of a century, an apparatus operating largely outside democratic oversight decided, on the people’s behalf, what they were permitted to know about the nature of their own reality. The cargo in the vaults is still unknown. The architecture of secrecy is not.

The Real Shock is not in the Sky. It is in the Ledger

Here is the detail that should hold your attention. Before Trump’s executive order, before the archive, a former Bank of England analyst named Helen McCaw wrote to the Governor of the central bank, urging him to prepare contingency plans, because in her judgment, an official confirmation of intelligent non-human life could trigger extreme market instability and a collapse of public confidence in the financial system. She borrowed a term from philosophy to name what she feared: ontological shock, a disruption so deep it forces a society to question what it thought it knew about reality itself.

Read that carefully, because the press largely missed the point. The Bank of England issued no warning. This was one person’s private counsel, and she was clear that it was contingency thinking rather than prediction. The story is not that aliens are coming for your pension. The story is that a serious financial mind looked at the system she had spent a decade helping to run, asked what would happen if public faith in official truth cracked, and concluded the answer was: bank runs, volatility, and a flight out of anything that depends on trust in distant institutions.

That is the tell. You do not war game a confidence collapse for a system you believe is solid. The elites are quietly pricing in their own fragility. And the fragility does not require the craft to be real. It only requires enough people to stop believing that those in charge have been telling them the truth.

The Social Contract was Always a Promise About Truth

Strip away the spacecraft, and you are left with something every Kenyan, every African, recognizes immediately. The modern social contract rests on a quiet promise: that the institutions governing us, however flawed, hold an honest monopoly on the baseline facts of our shared reality. We accept their authority partly because we accept their account of the world.

The “disclosure” moment punctures that promise without needing to confirm a single alien. It is enough that the state now admits, in its own carefully managed way, that there were categories of truth it reserved for itself, decided by people no one elected, justified by a phrase, national security, that ends most arguments before they begin. Whatever turns out to be in those files, the admission that such an apparatus existed is itself the wound to legitimacy.

We in Africa do not need a Pentagon archive to teach us this lesson. We have lived inside managed truth for generations. We were told structural adjustment would bring prosperity. We were told our currencies were stable while their value was set in rooms we would never enter. We were told the extraction of our minerals, our labour, and our futures was development. The UAP story is dramatic because it is happening to the people who usually do the managing. For the formerly colonized, the discovery that institutions lie about the nature of reality to maintain control is not ontological shock. It is Tuesday.

Shock as Opportunity, and the Question of Who is Positioned

Naomi Klein gave us the grammar for what tends to happen next. In the Shock Doctrine, moments of collective disorientation are not merely endured. They are harvested. Crisis loosens the grip of the ordinary, and whoever has prepared in advance moves to restructure the system on terms that would have been unthinkable in calm times.

So, the honest question is not whether disclosure will hand us infinite clean energy and dissolve scarcity overnight. That is speculation dressed as prophecy, and we should leave it to the prophets. The honest question is narrower and far more useful: if a genuine confidence shock arrives, whether from this story or the next one, who is positioned to capture the restructuring, and on whose terms?

Because the architecture of extraction does not wait for aliens. It is already here. The global economy already runs on engineered scarcity, on the commodification of basic needs, on the careful enclosure of what should be common. A legitimacy shock does not create that contest. It accelerates a question that was already being asked, most urgently by those who have been on the losing end of the arrangement the longest.

Africa Has Already Taken the Exam the North is Now Nervous About

McCaw’s fear, when you reduce it to its core, is the fear of a people discovering that the value of their money rests entirely on trust in institutions that may not deserve it. Sit with that. It is the most ordinary fact of African economic life.

The citizen of a CFA franc country has always known that the deepest decisions about her money are made far away, by people who do not answer to her. The Kenyan watching the shilling slide knows the gap between the official story and the price of unga. The worker sending money home across borders knows the corridor will quietly take eight or ten per cent of what he earned with his body, a tax on love levied by intermediaries who add nothing. We have spent our lives learning that monetary sovereignty is something other people enjoy at our expense.

So, the question of how value survives a collapse of institutional trust is not exotic to us. It is overdue. Some will conclude, as McCaw herself leaned, that capital should retreat to gold, to precious metals, to things that hold value without anyone’s permission. Others will look at the new monetary tools, at decentralized and mathematically verified assets that no minister can debase, and no distant board can freeze, and ask whether self-custody is not simply dignity expressed in money. These are not settled answers. But Africans, of all people, have earned the right to ask the question without flinching, because we have been living the lesson the North is only now rehearsing in private memos.

Utu, or the Sovereignty That Does Not Depend on the Lie Holding

Here is where the Northern frame runs out of road, and where we have something to offer that the disclosure debate badly needs.

The whole anxiety, McCaw’s, the market’s, the secret keepers’, is an anxiety about confidence in systems. What happens when faith in the state breaks? What happens when faith in fiat breaks? It is sovereignty imagined as a property of institutions, and so it is only ever as strong as the public’s willingness to keep believing.

Utu begins somewhere else entirely. Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu. Mtu ni mtu juu ya watu. A person is a person through other people. In this understanding, the ground of human worth is not the state’s monopoly on truth, nor the market’s monopoly on value. It is relationships. It is the mutual recognition of dignity between people, and the web of obligation that binds us into a community capable of holding itself together when the larger structures wobble.

This is why Utu is the right lens for an ontological shock. A sovereignty built on extraction, lies, and secrecy is brittle by design because it depends on the managed story never cracking. A sovereignty built on Utu does not. It does not require the public to keep believing a lie, because it was never founded on one. When McCaw imagines confidence evaporating and asks where value will flee, she is describing a system that mistook trust in institutions for the real thing. Utu names the real thing: a people’s capacity to recognize one another’s humanity and organize their common life around it, with or without permission from above.

Seen this way, self-custody of one’s money is not a technological gimmick or a speculative bet. It is a small practice of the larger principle: that dignity should not be held hostage to the honesty of distant powers. The deeper project is not merely to escape the old architecture. It is to build a new one whose foundation is human, relational, and ours.

The Architecture of Truth, and the Architecture of Trust

We do not yet know what is in the vaults. We may not for years, and we should resist the temptation to fill the silence with stories that make us feel chosen or doomed. What we do know is this: the disclosure moment, whatever it finally reveals, has exposed how much of our world runs on managed truth and borrowed confidence, and how quickly the people who manage it begin to sweat when the management slips.

That is not a reason for panic. For Africa, it is an invitation. The North is discovering, with some alarm, a fragility we have navigated for centuries. The opportunity is not to flee one brittle system for another, but to ask the older question the whole crisis has been circling without naming: what would a human-centered sovereignty actually rest on?

The answer was never going to come from the sky. It comes from the ground beneath us; from the oldest wisdom we carry as Africans. A person is a person through other people. Mtu ni watu. My religion. Build on that, and it does not matter what they have been hiding. The foundation holds.

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