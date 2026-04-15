Game Theory, The math of survival and the soul of community: Why the Gulf’s zero-sum game needs Utu

In 1916, two colonial diplomats sat in a London office and drew a line through the heart of the Arab world. Britain’s Mark Sykes and France’s François Georges-Picot were not cartographers rendering what existed. They were engineers designing what would remain broken. The borders they conjured divided communities, separated natural allies, and planted the seeds of conflicts that would outlast empires. A century later, the Sykes-Picot wound has never fully closed — because it was never meant to.

That original act of colonial Game Theory — the calculated fragmentation of a region to guarantee external dominance — is still the operating system running the Middle East today. And nowhere is its devastating logic more visible than in the Persian Gulf.

To understand why the Gulf burns — and why it keeps burning — we need two analytical lenses that appear, at first glance, to be polar opposites: the cold mathematical precision of Game Theory and the deeply humanistic African philosophy of Utu (known regionally as Ubuntu). Together, they reveal both the diagnosis and the cure.

The Geometry of Self-Interest

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Game Theory, in its classical conception, is built around a hypothetical archetype: Homo economicus — the rational, self-interested agent. The central question it asks is: given what every other player on the board is doing, what is the single best move to maximize my own payoff?

In its simplest form, Game Theory models the world as a zero-sum game — a scenario where the total pool of wealth, security, or power is fixed. For me to gain a slice of the pie, your slice must shrink. If I win, you lose. This framework naturally breeds suspicion, defensive posturing, and preemptive strikes. It traps players in the infamous Prisoner’s Dilemma: two actors, each pursuing their own rational self-interest, will ultimately betray each other — producing a worse outcome for both than cooperation would have delivered.

When applied to nation-states, classical Game Theory prescribes a brutal simplicity: secure your borders, hoard your resources, weaken your neighbors, and consolidate hegemony. It is a philosophy of extraction and domination. And in the Middle East, it has been playing out — with catastrophic precision — for over a century.

Mtu ni Watu — The Philosophy of Shared Destiny

Utu philosophy operates on an entirely different plane.

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Rooted deeply in sub-Saharan African traditions, Utu — rendered in Zulu as Ubuntu — is the essence of being human. It rejects the isolated individualism that undergirds Western political economy and instead operates on the principle of profound, inescapable interconnectedness. The philosophy is best captured in its foundational proverb: “I am because we are, and since we are, therefore I am.” In Swahili: Mtu ni watu — a person is people.

Utu assumes that individual well-being cannot exist in a vacuum. It is entirely dependent on the health, harmony, and prosperity of the surrounding community. The central question Utu asks is not “What is the best move for me?” but “What is the best move for us — which will in turn sustain me?”

Where classical Game Theory sees zero-sum competition, Utu is inherently non-zero-sum. It teaches that elevating the community elevates the individual, and conversely, that harming your neighbor inflicts a direct wound upon yourself. True security is not built by erecting higher walls. It is built by extending the table.

Utu is not mere politeness or naive altruism. It is a profound recognition of shared destiny — and, as we shall see, a mathematically sophisticated one.

The Architects of Fragmentation — How Britain Set the Board

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To understand the Gulf’s current crisis, we must first confront the board on which it is being played — and name who designed it.

In May 1916, the Sykes-Picot Agreement secretly divided the Arab world between Britain and France, drawing borders with colonial convenience and deliberate disregard for ethnic, religious, and tribal realities. Communities that had coexisted for centuries were split across artificial lines. Peoples who shared nothing were forced into the same states. The Ottoman Empire’s collapse became an opportunity not for Arab self-determination — which Britain had cynically promised to incite the Arab Revolt against the Ottomans — but for colonial resource extraction and strategic positioning.

A year later, the Balfour Declaration of November 1917 compounded the betrayal. In a single letter to Walter Rothschild, Britain promised a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine — a land already inhabited — without any consultation with its Arab population. The contradiction was built-in and intentional: Britain was simultaneously making competing promises about the same territory, guaranteeing permanent conflict as a mechanism of continued dependency. As Arthur Balfour himself privately acknowledged, the policy was pursued with “no question of consulting the wishes of the present inhabitants of the country.”

These were not diplomatic errors. They were strategic calculations — Game Theory in its purest colonial form. A united, sovereign Arab world would control its own resources and resist extraction. A fractured Arab world, divided by manufactured rivalries and dependent on external powers for security guarantees, was infinitely easier to manage and exploit.

Britain’s colonial architecture in the Gulf followed the same logic:

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Kuwait was carved from Iraqi territory in 1913, denying Iraq meaningful access to the sea and creating a permanent grievance that would explode in 1990.

The Gulf sheikdoms — Bahrain, Qatar, the Trucial States that became today’s UAE — were kept as separate British protectorates rather than unified, their ruling families elevated and made dependent on British military protection to stay in power against their own populations.

Yemen was divided into North and South, with Britain occupying Aden as a military base and deliberately cultivating a southern identity distinct from the North — a division that would fuel devastating civil war decades later.

Oman’s Dhofar rebellion (1965–1976) was suppressed with British special forces, ensuring a compliant monarchy remained in control of a strategically vital coast.

The Persian Gulf, in the British colonial imagination, was never a home to millions of people. It was a maritime highway to India, an oil depot for industrial Britain, and a strategic buffer against Russian southern expansion. The fragmentation was the feature, not the bug.

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When Britain finally withdrew from “East of Suez” in 1971, it did not dismantle the architecture. It handed the keys to the United States and left the fractured regional system in place — ensuring that its successor as hegemon would inherit the same leverage over divided, dependent states. That architecture is still running.

The Greater Israel Project — Zero-Sum in Real Time

But the most consequential zero-sum project operating in the region today is not a relic of colonial history. It is active, ongoing, and accelerating.

The vision of Greater Israel — Eretz Yisrael — is a territorial project that is mathematically predicated on Palestinian dispossession. Every dunam of land absorbed into Israeli settlement is a dunam removed from Palestinian habitation. Every kilometer of the West Bank carved into settler blocs is a kilometer foreclosed from Palestinian sovereignty. This is not metaphor. It is arithmetic. The project does not merely benefit from Palestinian displacement — it requires it.

Since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and Israel’s subsequent military campaign in Gaza, the mask has slipped considerably. Senior Israeli cabinet ministers have spoken openly of voluntary emigration as policy, of post-war Gaza being resettled by Israelis, and of the West Bank being formally annexed. The International Court of Justice’s 2024 advisory opinion declared Israel’s occupation unlawful. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. The legal architecture of international order has delivered its verdict with unusual clarity.

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Yet the project continues — and a fractured Gulf is doing it a quiet, powerful service.

Here is the mechanism: a Gulf divided by manufactured rivalries cannot mount unified political or economic pressure on Israel or its primary backer, the United States. When Saudi Arabia and Iran are locked in proxy warfare across Yemen, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, the Palestinian question becomes a bargaining chip rather than a moral imperative. When the UAE and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords in 2020 — normalizing relations with Israel without any precondition of Palestinian statehood — they made the classic Prisoner’s Dilemma move: choosing individual economic gain (access to Israeli technology, US security guarantees, diplomatic prestige) over collective solidarity.

The Abraham Accords were brilliant Game Theory and catastrophic Utu. Each Gulf state calculated its individual payoff and defected from the collective position. The result: Israel received normalization without concession, and the Palestinian people were abandoned by neighbors who had historically proclaimed solidarity.

The Greater Israel project does not need the Arab world to collapse in a single battle. It needs the Arab world to remain divided long enough for the facts on the ground to become irreversible. Every year of fragmented Gulf politics is another year of settlement expansion. Every proxy war that consumes Arab political energy is another year of annexation by default.

A divided Gulf is not merely failing itself. It is actively enabling the dispossession of the Palestinian people.

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The Tragedy of the Gulf — Where It Stands Today

Against this backdrop, the Gulf in early 2026 has devolved into a volatile chessboard where colonial architecture, zero-sum rivalries, and great power competition have converged into open conflict.

The outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran war in late February 2026 has fractured the Middle East and triggered one of the largest energy supply disruptions in modern history. The Strait of Hormuz — a narrow maritime chokepoint through which 20% of global oil supplies typically flow — has become a paralyzed zone of conflict, threatening to plunge East Asia and Europe into an energy-starved scramble for flexible cargoes.

But the tragedy runs far deeper than the immediate conflict. The region has long been trapped in a web of zero-sum calculations that Sykes-Picot made structural:

Regional Rivalries: Saudi Arabia and Iran have long viewed each other’s security as a direct threat to their own — a rivalry deliberately cultivated by external powers who armed both sides and profited from the tension. In Yemen, the collision between Saudi Arabia’s desire for a unified state and the UAE’s backing of a fragmented, autonomous south violently ruptured in early 2026, proving that even nominal allies can fall into zero-sum traps when strategic visions diverge.

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External Exploitation: Global superpowers treat the Gulf not as a home to hundreds of millions of people, but as a strategic gas station. The United States and China navigate the region by balancing arms sales, energy security deals, and competing alliances — viewing Gulf stability not as an end in itself, but as a variable in their own great power competition. Britain invented this model. America perfected it.

The Illusion of Unilateral Security: Nations in the region have historically relied on external security umbrellas or arms accumulation to deter threats. Yet, as the 2026 conflict demonstrates, no amount of unilateral deterrence can secure a nation when the entire regional system collapses. You cannot be safe alone on a burning board.

In the Gulf today, the rules of classical Game Theory are playing out exactly as the math predicts: rational actors pursuing unilateral security have triggered a cycle of defection, escalation, and mutual ruin.

The Mathematical Secret of Utu

So are Game Theory and Utu utterly irreconcilable? Is the Gulf’s tragedy simply the inevitable outcome of rational actors playing by rational rules?

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The surprising answer is no. In fact, advanced mathematics actually validates the ancient wisdom of Utu. Humanity became this planet’s Apex Predator though building community, not through rugged individualism.

The zero-sum outcomes that define modern geopolitics only occur when players believe they are playing a “single-shot” game — when they heavily discount the future and treat each interaction as isolated from every other. But when game theorists study Iterated Games — situations where nations must interact with each other repeatedly over a long period of time — the math changes completely.

In computer simulations of the Iterated Prisoner’s Dilemma, purely selfish strategies — those that constantly betray others for a quick win — eventually destroy themselves. Over the long term, the mathematical strategies that dominate and survive are built on cooperation, forgiveness, and reciprocity. The most successful algorithms mirror a simple logic: I will cooperate with you first. I will continue to cooperate as long as you do. If you betray me, I will respond — but the moment you seek peace, I will instantly forgive and return to cooperation.

From this advanced mathematical lens, Utu is not a quaint moral ideal. It is a highly evolved, culturally encoded solution to the problem of long-term survival in an interdependent world. Humanity, living in close-knit communities for thousands of years, intuitively arrived at what supercomputers only recently proved: sustained cooperation is the mathematically optimal strategy for long-term survival.

By instilling a deep sense of shared identity, Utu short-circuits the temptation to betray a neighbor for short-term gain

By instilling a deep sense of shared identity, Utu short-circuits the temptation to betray a neighbor for short-term gain. It redefines “personal payoff” to include the community’s health. It is the social technology that implements the winning mathematical strategy.

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We have a deficit of Utu in the world today not because the math of Game Theory is wrong, but because we have built global systems — hyper-capitalism, militarized foreign policies, zero-sum diplomacy, colonial border architecture — that incentivize short-term extraction over long-term cooperation. The Gulf is paying the price of that deficit in blood and fire.

Applying Utu to the Gulf — A Framework for Survival

If Utu is the optimal strategy for an iterated game, how do we apply it to a deeply fractured region? How do we convince nations currently locked in cycles of retaliation that their only path to survival is recognizing their interconnectedness?

Implementing Utu in Gulf geopolitics requires a radical restructuring of what we consider strategic interests.

1. Redefining National Security as Regional Security

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Under a zero-sum paradigm, a nation feels secure when its neighbor is weak. Under Utu, a nation recognizes that a collapsed state on its border is a profound vulnerability — a source of refugees, extremism, and instability that will ultimately destabilize even the strongest neighbor. Gulf states must shift from unilateral security to collective security. As long as Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and their neighbors view dominance as the goal, the region will remain a tinderbox. No nation can wall itself into safety on a burning board. Utu demands inclusive security architectures — forums where all regional actors have a seat at the table, acknowledging that no one can be truly safe until everyone is safe.

2. Reclaiming Agency from External Hegemons

Britain designed the fractured board. America inherited and perpetuated it. The Gulf’s most revolutionary act would be to refuse to play on it. A Gulf region operating on the principles of Utu would collectively refuse to serve as the proxy battleground for external powers — whether American, British, Chinese, or Israeli. It would resist the manufactured rivalries that keep regional states dependent on external arms suppliers and security guarantees. Critically, it would demand a coherent, unified position on Palestinian rights — not as a bargaining chip in bilateral deals with Washington or Tel Aviv, but as a moral and strategic imperative. A Gulf that speaks with one voice on Palestine is a Gulf that denies the Greater Israel project its most powerful resource: Arab fragmentation.

3. Economic Interdependence Over Extraction

The Gulf’s historical reliance on fossil fuels has fueled zero-sum competition for maritime control and global market share. But as the world transitions to renewable energy and Gulf states pursue economic diversification — Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 being the most ambitious example — the conditions for Utu are materializing. Economic diversification requires foreign investment, tourism, technological innovation, and regional stability. None of these can thrive in a warzone. By integrating power grids, sharing water desalination technologies, and building cross-border infrastructure, Gulf states can create a web of mutual dependence. When your neighbor’s economic collapse means your own lights go out, war becomes both mathematically and morally unthinkable.

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4. Decolonizing the Map

The Sykes-Picot borders are not sacred. They are colonial instruments. A genuine peace architecture in the Gulf — and across the broader Middle East — must eventually reckon with the artificiality of borders designed to divide rather than unite. This does not mean the immediate redrawing of maps, which can itself cause catastrophic violence. But it means building political and economic relationships that make the colonial borders increasingly irrelevant — the way the European Union made its internal borders porous after centuries of war. The map can change without a single shot being fired, if political will exists to build connections across it.

Changing the Rules of the Game

Game Theory is a mirror. It reflects the incentive structures of the world we have built. If we construct a world that rewards ruthless self-interest — if we draw maps designed to manufacture enemies, normalize the dispossession of one people for the benefit of another, arm rivals and profit from their destruction — the math will faithfully deliver conflict.

The crises in the Gulf — the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, the fragmentation of Yemen, the slow annexation of Palestine — are not accidents. They are the inevitable output of a system designed for extraction, running exactly as designed.

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Utu offers the exit from the trap. It reminds us that we are not playing a single-shot game. We are locked in an iterated game with our neighbours; on the only board we have.

But Utu also demands something harder than cooperation. It demands honesty about how the board was built, who built it, and who continues to benefit from keeping it broken. You cannot apply a philosophy of shared humanity to a system designed for fragmentation without first naming the design — and the designers.

Bringing Utu into the modern world does not require abandoning logic or rationality. It requires expanding our definition of “self” — from individual to community, from nation to region, from zero-sum to non-zero-sum. It requires naming the Sykes-Picot architects who fractured the Arab world for profit. It requires acknowledging that the Greater Israel project is a zero-sum project — and that Arab fragmentation is its oxygen.

When the peoples of the Gulf finally recognize that their own prosperity, security, and humanity are inextricably linked to each other — and to the Palestinian people across the border — the zero-sum game ends. And the real work of building the future begins.

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