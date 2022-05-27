On May 15, 2022, the military junta in Mali announced that it would no longer be part of the G5 Sahel platform. The G5 Sahel was created in 2014, bringing together Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger to collaborate over the deteriorating security situation in the Sahel belt.
Arts, Culture and Sport Super Afro Soul: the music of Orlando Julius, titan of Nigerian music
The Afrobeat star used music to promote and preserve his Yoruba culture – while entertaining diverse global influences.
Politics and Society Beyond big-man palaver – Pan-Africanism’s precarity problem
Pan-Africanism means we will do it ourselves by doing it together. It grounds economic advancement, political liberation, cultural self-determination and territorial integrity in the unity of all African people on the continent and its diaspora. While the African Union has scored some important wins, African unity essentially fails along class lines.
Politics and Society Slim chance that Zimbabwe’s 2023 elections will be competitive
There are new contenders, but the political playing field is as unbalanced as under Robert Mugabe.
Politics and Society Ideology matters in unravelling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Ideology informs foreign policy practice. Behaviour that could – for better or worse – influence individual lives.
Arts, Culture and Sport Deborah Fraser leaves a legacy of love and respect
Apart from a rich musical legacy, the beloved gospel singer will be remembered by a generation of artists to whom she was an inspiration, a caring mentor and a friend.
Arts, Culture and Sport Restrictive abortion laws put Nigerian women in danger
Abortions are more often self-induced by women with drugs and dangerous substances in Nigeria due to restrictive abortion laws.
Politics and Society Democracy in reverse? The high cost of elections in Africa
African countries cannot sustain the high cost of elections in the face of competing public spending priorities. The dependence on donor support to bridge election budget deficits erode national sovereignties and expose countries to foreign manipulation. With Sub-Saharan African countries holding the most expensive elections in the world, there is an urgent need to rethink the entire democratic process
Politics and Society Cartoon | Africa Day 2022— Addressing malnutrition and food insecurity
Today Africans are celebrating Africa Day, one of the most important days on the continent. This year’s African Union theme of Africa Day is focused on the importance of addressing malnutrition and food insecurity.