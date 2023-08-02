Connect with us

Africans Rising statement on Niger coup
Published

4 seconds ago

on

File picture. A Ugandan soldier of 341 Battalion serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) holds a rocket-propelled grenade at sunrise 30 April 2012.

(August 1, 2023) Africans Rising for Unity, Justice, Peace & Dignity is opposed to military take-over of political power and hereby denounces the actions by Niger’s military to seize power through a coup d’etat and suspend the constitution. We call on the military officers to allow a peaceful resolution to the stalemate, return the country to civilian rule and restore constitutional order in Niger.

We also urge international and regional bodies such as ECOWAS and African Union to begin  constructive engagement with all relevant actors to maintain peace and stability. In this light, we disagree with the threats of military intervention by ECOWAS member states as such an action would only lead to death of innocent people and destruction of the country. In the same vein, proposed sanctions must not further burden the already impoverished population.

ECOWAS and the AU must be more proactive in dealing with crises within the region and across Africa rather than reacting to situations after they deteriorate. In a span of three years, the West Africa region has been rocked by four(4) coups d’état, Niger being the latest to join Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali. At the same time, we are witnessing increasing threats to civil liberties, wanton corruption, and outright state capture in many other countries. Without addressing the root causes of instability, we cannot have sustainable solutions. This calls for a more comprehensive approach to the social, economic and political environment that puts the needs of African citizens at the centre.

We must resist any moves that will make West Africa or any part of Africa the theater of war by proxy between competing powers. It is very important for external powers from West and East to steer clear of Africa’s internal affairs and desist from making reckless statements hinting at military action. We will not tolerate any such rhetoric. Africa is not the extension of any other country or continent.

“We face neither East nor West. We face forward”.

