The Big Thursday Read: CAB3, succession politics and the future of Zimbabwe’s democracy

Introduction

Zimbabwe is currently confronted with one of the most consequential constitutional and governance questions since the adoption of the 2013 Constitution. The ongoing attempt to enact Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 raises fundamental issues concerning constitutionalism, democratic legitimacy, constitutional supremacy, popular sovereignty, and the protection of entrenched constitutional safeguards.

This article argues that Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (2026) is not merely a proposed constitutional amendment but the culmination of a carefully sequenced political process through which democratic institutions have been progressively weakened, accountability mechanisms constrained, and conditions created for altering constitutional provisions governing executive power and presidential tenure. What is unfolding, therefore, is not an isolated legislative initiative but what one could term a “constitutional heist” carried out through the strategic manipulation of political and constitutional processes.

The argument advanced here is that developments since the military-assisted transition of November 2017 have gradually eroded constitutional safeguards and democratic accountability, creating an environment in which constitutional changes that would ordinarily encounter significant institutional and political resistance can now be pursued with relative ease. These developments include disputed electoral processes in 2018 and 2023, the restructuring of Parliament through the controversial recall of opposition legislators by Sengezo Tshabangu, the expansion of patronage networks, restrictions on civic space through measures such as the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Act, concerns regarding the independence of key state institutions, and contested public participation processes surrounding Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3.

The article further contends that the Bill seeks to achieve indirectly what the Constitution envisages should be decided directly by the people through a referendum. The debate therefore extends beyond technical questions of constitutional interpretation or political expediency. It concerns the future of constitutional democracy in Zimbabwe and the extent to which constitutional rules can be altered to accommodate the interests of incumbent political actors.

To advance this argument, the article examines the origins of Zimbabwe’s contemporary constitutional crisis, the relationship between constitutional legitimacy and democratic governance, the weakening of democratic institutions, the controversy surrounding public consultations on the Bill, the constitutional significance of presidential term limits, and the broader political context in which the proposed amendment has emerged. It argues that Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 must also be understood within the dynamics of succession politics, elite realignment, and competing visions for the future distribution of political and economic power in Zimbabwe. Drawing on Zimbabwe’s constitutional experience and comparative examples from elsewhere in Africa, the article concludes that Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 represents a defining test of Zimbabwe’s commitment to constitutional democracy, democratic accountability, and the rule of law.

The Origins of Zimbabwe’s Contemporary Constitutional Crisis

The current constitutional controversy cannot be understood in isolation from the broader political developments that have shaped Zimbabwe since 2017.

The root of Zimbabwe’s contemporary political crisis can be traced to the military-assisted transition of November 2017, which fundamentally altered the country’s constitutional and political trajectory (Raftopoulos & Mlambo, 2009; Mlambo, 2014). Regardless of how one characterises those events, they represented a significant departure from ordinary constitutional processes and raised enduring questions regarding the relationship between political power and constitutional authority, the gun versus the politics.

The legitimacy challenges that emerged thereafter were further compounded by the disputed elections of 2018 and 2023, the latter being condemned by international and regional observers, in particular SADC. Opposition parties, civil society organisations, election observers, and many citizens questioned both the conduct and outcomes of these elections. Critics argued that electoral irregularities undermined the credibility of the electoral process and weakened public confidence in democratic institutions. Whether one accepts these claims in whole or in part, it is difficult to dispute that Zimbabwe continues to experience a profound crisis of democratic legitimacy.

The significance of legitimacy in constitutional democracies cannot be overstated. Constitutional governance ultimately depends not merely upon legal authority but upon public acceptance of political institutions and electoral outcomes. Where confidence in electoral processes diminishes, questions regarding the legitimacy of constitutional change inevitably arise.

It is within this broader context that Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 must be situated. Many Zimbabweans view the Bill not as a neutral constitutional reform measure but as part of a broader strategy aimed at preserving political power through constitutional engineering rather than democratic renewal.

Constitutional Reform, Succession Politics and Elite Realignment

The current constitutional controversy must also be situated within the broader dynamics of succession politics within ZANU-PF. Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 is not merely a legal question; it is deeply intertwined with ongoing struggles over the future distribution of political and economic power within Zimbabwe’s ruling establishment. Constitutional scholars have long observed that constitutional amendments in dominant-party systems are frequently shaped by elite bargaining, succession management, and contests over control of state institutions (Cheeseman, 2015; Landau & Dixon, 2021). Constitutional change is therefore rarely a purely legal exercise. More often, it reflects deeper political calculations concerning who governs, how power is transferred, and which interests will dominate the post-incumbency order.

From this perspective, Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 cannot be separated from the unresolved political settlement that emerged from the military-assisted transition of November 2017. The removal of former President Robert Mugabe was not simply a leadership change; it also represented a reconfiguration of power within both ZANU-PF and the state. Nearly a decade later, many of the questions raised by that transition remain unresolved.

Despite repeatedly portraying himself as a constitutionalist, publicly committing himself to the 2013 Constitution, and declaring that he would “persuade the persuaders not to persuade him” to remain in office, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is increasingly viewed as the driving force behind Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, in his desperate bid to succeed himself and establish a Munhumutapa dynasty. For many critics, the Bill represents a calculated attempt to achieve indirectly what the Constitution was designed to prevent directly: the extension of incumbent political influence beyond established constitutional limits.

Significantly, the current debate has also exposed apparent unease within sections of ZANU-PF’s old guard. Before the emergence of CAB3, senior party figures often projected the view that leadership succession would occur within the constitutional framework. In one notable press conference, ZANU-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa remarked that Mnangagwa had witnessed “what old age can do to a leader” and would therefore be conscious of “at what time one should go and not go.” Read in retrospect, such remarks may be interpreted as reflecting a broader sentiment within sections of the liberation movement and ruling party establishment that constitutional term limits should be respected and leadership renewal should occur through established constitutional processes. The push for Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 has therefore intensified perceptions of tension between those who favour constitutional succession and those seeking to extend the lifespan of the current political order.

For several years, a widely held assumption within Zimbabwean political discourse was that Vice President and former military commander Constantino Chiwenga would eventually emerge as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s successor. This perception was informed by the military’s central role in the 2017 transition and by a belief that an internal political understanding, a “gentlemen’s agreement”, existed regarding the future transfer of power.

His standing within sections of the liberation movement and his continued position within both the state and party structures ensure that he remains an important factor in any discussion concerning the future succession matrix within ZANU-PF.

Another noteworthy dimension of the current debate is the extent to which Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 appears to have generated unease within sections of the ruling establishment itself. The emergence of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 has fuelled speculation that succession may no longer be unfolding according to those expectations. Reports that ZANU-PF legislators have been directed to vote openly on the Bill have been interpreted by some observers as an indication that the proposed amendment may not command unanimous support within the party. In parliamentary systems, measures enjoying overwhelming internal consensus seldom require extensive enforcement mechanisms. The insistence on visible voting therefore raises important questions regarding the level of internal dissent and the degree of confidence that the leadership has in securing support for the amendment.

Vice President Chiwenga’s position has attracted particular attention. While he has not publicly opposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, reports have suggested disagreements within senior party structures regarding constitutional amendments affecting presidential tenure and succession. These reports have been reinforced by speeches in which he has repeatedly invoked the values of the liberation struggle, emphasised the principle of “one man, one vote,” and criticised the concentration of wealth among a privileged few. Although he has not explicitly referenced the Bill, his remarks have been widely interpreted as interventions in broader debates concerning governance, accountability, and succession.

The appointment of figures such as Kudakwashe Reginald Tagwirei and Tempter Paul Tungwarara to influential the ZANU PF Central Committee, together with the reconfiguration of political alliances, has further intensified speculation regarding succession. Some analysts argue that Zimbabwe may be witnessing the emergence of a new political and economic elite seeking to inherit the post-liberation state. In this interpretation, Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 is not only about extending the influence of the incumbent leadership; it is also about shaping the political environment in which future leadership contests will occur.

Public debate has increasingly focused on the growing influence of politically connected business interests and the convergence of economic and political power. Some commentators have drawn parallels with forms of state capture observed elsewhere on the continent, particularly South Africa during the period associated with the Gupta family. While the contexts differ significantly, such comparisons reflect concerns that constitutional and political processes may increasingly be shaped by powerful economic actors operating alongside formal political institutions.

These developments point to a broader transition within Zimbabwean politics. For decades, political authority was largely derived from liberation war credentials and the historical legitimacy associated with the struggle for independence. Today, economic power and access to state resources appear to be playing an increasingly important role in determining political influence. This shift has generated tensions within sections of the ruling elite, including among war veterans and former military figures who strongly supported the removal of Mugabe but now appear dissatisfied with the trajectory of the post-2017 settlement.

The constitutional significance of these developments lies in the danger of transforming the Constitution into an instrument for managing elite competition. Constitutions are intended to regulate political contestation through stable and predictable rules, not to serve as mechanisms through which succession disputes are settled or factional interests advanced. The broader question raised by Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 is therefore whether the rules governing political authority will continue to be determined by the Constitution itself or increasingly by the strategic interests of competing political and economic elites. It is against this backdrop that the debate over presidential term limits, constitutional entrenchment, and the referendum requirement must be understood. Consequently, Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 should also be understood as a test of cohesion within the ruling establishment. While the Bill is often analysed through the lens of constitutional law, it simultaneously reflects deeper tensions concerning succession, elite realignment, and competing visions for Zimbabwe’s future.

The Historical Danger of Unresolved Political Contradictions

One of the most troubling aspects of the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 debate is that it emerges within a political culture where major national contradictions have historically been resolved not through constitutional dialogue and democratic consensus but through force and coercion.

Zimbabwe’s political history reveals a recurring pattern in which unresolved questions of power, legitimacy, representation, and succession have ultimately been settled through violence rather than through institutional processes (Raftopoulos & Mlambo, 2009; Mlambo, 2014).

The First Chimurenga of 1896 represented a contest between colonial conquest and African resistance (Mlambo, 2014). The defeat of indigenous resistance movements resulted in the consolidation of colonial rule and the dispossession of the African majority.

The Second Chimurenga emerged from the failure of constitutional and political arrangements under Ian Smith’s Unilateral Declaration of Independence (UDI) to accommodate majority rule. Ultimately, the contradiction between settler minority rule and African aspirations for self-determination was resolved through armed struggle, culminating in Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980 (Mlambo, 2014).

The post-independence period witnessed another major political contradiction involving the relationship between ZANU-PF and PF-ZAPU. Rather than being resolved through democratic accommodation, political competition degenerated into violence, culminating in the Gukurahundi atrocities in which thousands of civilians lost their lives (Coltart, 2016; Mlambo, 2014). The eventual Unity Accord of 1987 brought political stability, but only after immense human suffering.

A fourth major contradiction emerged during the 2008 electoral crisis. Following the first round of presidential elections, the contest between the MDC and ZANU-PF increasingly became influenced by the role of the security establishment. The political impasse was eventually resolved through a negotiated settlement and the Government of National Unity, but only after widespread violence and political instability.

The fifth major contradiction concerned succession within ZANU-PF itself. For years, President Robert Mugabe avoided resolving the succession question through transparent institutional mechanisms. As succession tensions intensified, the issue was ultimately settled through the military-assisted intervention of November 2017, demonstrating once again the weakness of institutional processes in managing fundamental political disputes. President Mnangagwa seems to have learnt nothing from his predecessor.

The significance of this historical pattern is not that Zimbabwe is destined to repeat it. Rather, it underscores the importance of constitutionalism as a mechanism for resolving political disagreements peacefully and democratically. Constitutions exist precisely to ensure that disputes over leadership, succession, and political power are settled through rules rather than force.

It is against this backdrop that Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 assumes broader significance. Critics argue that the Bill risks creating a new political contradiction by reopening questions relating to presidential tenure, succession, legitimacy, and constitutional governance. The danger is not merely that the amendment may prove unpopular; it is that it may deepen existing divisions within political parties, state institutions, liberation movement structures, civil society, and the wider citizenry.

Some observers have therefore warned that Zimbabwe may be approaching a constitutional crossroads similar to those moments in its history when unresolved political tensions eventually produced major political ruptures. While comparisons with historical crises should be approached with caution, they nevertheless serve as a reminder that constitutional disputes are most dangerous when legitimate avenues for dialogue, participation, and democratic resolution are perceived to be closed.

The lesson of Zimbabwe’s history is therefore clear: political contradictions that are suppressed rather than resolved do not disappear. They accumulate beneath the surface until they eventually re-emerge, often in more disruptive forms. The responsibility of statesmanship is to ensure that such contradictions are addressed through constitutional dialogue, democratic accountability, and respect for the sovereign will of the people before they escalate into broader national crises.

In this sense, Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 is not merely a debate about presidential tenure. It is a test of whether Zimbabwe’s constitutional democracy has matured sufficiently to resolve fundamental political disagreements through institutions rather than through the extra-constitutional mechanisms that have too often shaped the country’s history.

Constitutionalism, Term Limits and Democratic Accountability

At the centre of the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 debate lies the question of presidential term limits.

Constitutional scholars generally regard presidential term limits as among the most important institutional safeguards against the excessive concentration of executive power (Posner & Young, 2007). Their purpose is not merely to regulate the tenure of individual office holders but to preserve constitutional democracy itself by encouraging leadership renewal, promoting political competition, and preventing the emergence of personalised systems of rule.

Comparative constitutional experience demonstrates the importance of these safeguards. Across Africa and beyond, attempts to amend or circumvent presidential term limits have frequently become defining tests of constitutional resilience. In countries such as Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and the Republic of Congo, constitutional amendments have been used to extend or reset presidential tenure provisions, often generating significant debate regarding the relationship between constitutional legality and democratic legitimacy. Similarly, constitutional amendments in Russia enabled the resetting of presidential term calculations, illustrating how constitutional procedures can be utilised to achieve outcomes that many critics regard as inconsistent with the spirit of constitutionalism.

These examples reveal an important constitutional lesson. Democratic erosion rarely occurs through the outright abandonment of constitutions. More commonly, it occurs through the gradual manipulation of constitutional mechanisms themselves. Political actors often invoke legality, parliamentary majorities, or procedural compliance to justify constitutional changes that ultimately weaken democratic safeguards.

This distinction between constitutional legality and constitutional legitimacy is particularly relevant in Zimbabwe. The question is not simply whether Parliament possesses the numerical capacity to amend the Constitution. Rather, the central issue is whether constitutional safeguards deliberately entrenched by the framers of the 2013 Constitution can legitimately be altered in ways that undermine their original purpose.

The doctrine of constitutional entrenchment recognises that certain constitutional provisions should be protected from ordinary political majorities because they safeguard the democratic order itself (Madhuku, 2010; Venice Commission, 2018). This interpretation is consistent with arguments advanced by constitutional lawyer and scholar Justice Alfred Mavedzenge, who has repeatedly emphasised that the 2013 Constitution was deliberately designed to constrain the abuse of state power through a system of checks and balances, institutional accountability, and popular participation (Mavedzenge, n.d.; Madhuku, 2016). According to Mavedzenge, constitutional amendments should not be approached merely as exercises in parliamentary arithmetic but must be assessed against the broader constitutional values and principles that the Constitution seeks to protect. In this regard, constitutional reform that weakens accountability mechanisms or entrenches incumbency risks undermining the transformative aspirations of the 2013 constitutional settlement.

Mavedzenge has also argued that the legitimacy of constitutional change depends not only upon procedural compliance but also upon fidelity to the spirit, purpose, and democratic objectives of the Constitution. This distinction between constitutional legality and constitutional legitimacy is particularly important in the context of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3. A constitutional amendment may satisfy formal legislative requirements while simultaneously weakening the democratic safeguards that the Constitution was designed to entrench.

Certain provisions were deliberately insulated from ordinary political processes because they were considered fundamental to the democratic order. Such provisions were designed to ensure that temporary political majorities could not unilaterally alter the foundational rules governing political power.

It is therefore noteworthy that senior ZANU-PF officials, including legal guru Patrick Chinamasa at the party’s 2024 annual conference in Bulawayo, previously acknowledged that constitutional amendments affecting presidential tenure would require approval through referendums as articulated by Section 328. Such acknowledgements reflect an important constitutional principle: sovereignty ultimately resides with the people rather than with Parliament or the Executive.

The referendum question therefore remains central to the debate on Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3. The issue is not merely procedural. It concerns whether constitutional changes affecting presidential tenure can legitimately be pursued without the direct consent of citizens.

Parliament, Representation and Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3

The consequences of the Tshabangu recalls extended beyond the numerical composition of Parliament. They also affected the parliamentary processes through which the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 would be debated and ultimately decided. Tshabangu recalls that the opposition and parliamentary representation were altered. As the Bill proceeds through debate and voting in Parliament, opposition legislators face a defining political test. Those who have previously adopted cautious positions—often citing the need to “study the Bill” or “consult” their constituencies—will now be required to publicly declare their position. Their votes will provide an indication of whether they have genuinely reflected the views of their constituents or whether other political considerations have prevailed. At the same time, critics argue that the parliamentary process itself has been shaped by the reconfiguration of opposition representation following the recalls orchestrated by Sengezo Tshabangu. Concerns regarding the parliamentary handling of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 have also been raised by several political analysts and constitutional commentators. Oxford-trained academic and public intellectual Dr Philan Zamchiya, in a public commentary, argued that the reconfiguration of opposition representation following the Tshabangu recalls has had important implications for the parliamentary debate on the Bill. He highlighted the role of Opposition Chief Whip Charles Moyo, a Tshabangu appointee, in determining which opposition legislators are allocated speaking opportunities during the debate, warning that outspoken opponents of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 could be sidelined from parliamentary proceedings. Such concerns have fuelled broader criticisms that the recalls have not only altered the numerical composition of Parliament but have also affected the quality and diversity of voices participating in one of the most consequential constitutional debates since the adoption of the 2013 Constitution. Reports that several outspoken opponents of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 are being excluded from the speakers’ list have fuelled allegations that the parliamentary process has limited the visibility of dissenting voices at a critical stage of the constitutional debate. These concerns regarding parliamentary representation and participation are closely linked to the broader constitutional question of legitimacy. If Parliament itself is perceived as having been reconfigured in ways that weaken genuine representation, questions inevitably arise regarding whether it can legitimately alter entrenched constitutional provisions on behalf of the people. It is therefore necessary to examine the referendum requirement and the doctrine of constitutional entrenchment.

The Referendum Question and Constitutional Entrenchment

At the centre of the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 controversy lies a fundamental constitutional question: can provisions affecting presidential tenure and term limits be altered without obtaining the direct consent of the people through a referendum? The significance of this question extends beyond the immediate political debate. It touches on the doctrine of constitutional entrenchment—the deliberate protection of certain constitutional provisions from ordinary political processes because of their importance to the democratic order (Madhuku, 2016; Venice Commission, 2018).

The framers of Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution were acutely aware of the country’s constitutional history and the dangers associated with excessive concentrations of executive authority. They therefore established safeguards designed to ensure that fundamental constitutional provisions could not be altered merely because a government possessed a parliamentary majority (Madhuku, 2016; Mavedzenge, n.d.). These safeguards reflected the principle that some constitutional questions belong not to politicians, but to the people themselves.

One of the key protections incorporated into the Constitution was the principle that amendments affecting presidential term limits should not benefit the incumbent office holder. Tendai Biti, one of the principal negotiators in the constitution-making process, has described this provision as the “Abdoulaye Wade Clause,” a reference to attempts by former Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade to use constitutional amendments to extend his stay in power. The purpose of the clause was to ensure that amendments relating to presidential tenure would operate prospectively and could not be manipulated for the immediate benefit of an incumbent president (Biti, various public commentaries; Madhuku, 2016).

Professor Lovemore Madhuku has similarly argued that presidential term limits are not ordinary constitutional provisions but represent a deliberate choice by the people of Zimbabwe regarding the limits of executive authority. From this perspective, constitutional provisions governing presidential tenure derive their legitimacy from popular sovereignty and should not be altered in ways that defeat the purpose for which they were adopted. Comparative constitutional scholarship likewise recognises term limits as an important safeguard for leadership renewal, democratic accountability, and the prevention of excessive concentrations of power (Venice Commission, 2018).

This is why the referendum question cannot simply be dismissed as a technical legal matter, as suggested by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Attorney General Virginia Mabhiza. It goes to the heart of constitutional legitimacy and popular sovereignty. Constitutional amendments may satisfy procedural requirements while undermining the spirit and purpose of a constitution. As scholars have observed, there is an important distinction between constitutional legality and constitutional legitimacy (Mavedzenge, n.d.; Landau & Dixon, 2021). The fact that Parliament possesses the numbers to amend the Constitution does not automatically mean such amendments are consistent with the values of constitutional democracy.

The current debate therefore raises a broader concern. If entrenched constitutional provisions can be altered without meaningful public consent, then the protective architecture of the Constitution itself becomes vulnerable. What begins as an exception in one case may establish a precedent for future governments to weaken other constitutional safeguards whenever they become politically inconvenient.

As the Bill proceeds through debate and voting in Parliament, opposition legislators face a defining political test. Those who have previously adopted cautious positions—often citing the need to “study the Bill” or “consult” their constituencies—will now be required to publicly declare their position. Their votes will provide an indication of whether they have genuinely reflected the views of their constituents or whether other political considerations have prevailed. At the same time, critics argue that the parliamentary process itself has been shaped by the reconfiguration of opposition representation following the recalls orchestrated by Sengezo Tshabangu. Concerns have also been raised regarding the role of Opposition Chief Whip Charles Moyo, a Tshabangu appointee, in determining which legislators participate in the debate. Reports that several outspoken opponents of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 were excluded from the speakers’ list have fuelled allegations that the parliamentary process has limited the visibility of dissenting voices at a critical stage of the constitutional debate.

The controversy surrounding the parliamentary report on public consultations further amplifies these concerns. The claim that more than 540,000 submissions supported the Bill, while only a small fraction opposed it, has generated widespread scepticism among citizens, civil society organisations, and constitutional observers. Critics argue that these figures are difficult to reconcile with reports emerging from the public hearings and raise broader questions regarding the credibility and integrity of the consultation process. Allegations of manipulation and predetermined outcomes have further undermined confidence in the legitimacy of the exercise. From the perspective of participatory constitutionalism, public consultation is not merely a procedural formality. It is a mechanism through which citizens exercise their sovereign authority over the constitutional order. Where consultation processes are perceived as manipulated, predetermined, or lacking credibility, the democratic legitimacy of the resulting amendment inevitably comes into question.

Ultimately, the referendum debate is about far more than the tenure of any individual leader. It concerns whether Zimbabwe’s constitutional framework will continue to operate as a genuine constraint on political power or whether constitutional safeguards can be diluted whenever they become inconvenient to those in office. The answer to that question will determine not only the fate of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 but also the future credibility of constitutional governance in Zimbabwe.

Guardians of Constitutional Democracy: Domestic, Regional and International Actors

If Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 represents a defining test for Zimbabwe’s constitutional democracy, then an equally important question concerns the role of those institutions, organisations, and political actors that claim to defend constitutional governance.

Historically, constitutional struggles are not won or lost solely within parliamentary chambers. They are shaped by the actions of political parties, civil society organisations, churches, social movements, professional bodies, regional organisations, and citizens themselves. The current debate therefore raises important questions regarding the responsibilities of both domestic and international actors in defending constitutionalism.

Within Zimbabwe, several platforms have emerged in response to Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3. These include the Constitutional Defence Forum led by veteran opposition politician Tendai Biti, the Defend the Constitution Platform associated with Jameson Timba, the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) led by Professor Lovemore Madhuku, and organisations such as the Zimbabwe Constitutional Movement (ZICOMO). Although these formations differ in composition, strategy, and political orientation, they share a common concern regarding the protection of the constitutional order.

The significance of these initiatives lies not merely in their opposition to a particular constitutional amendment but in their capacity to revive public engagement with constitutional questions. Constitutional democracy ultimately depends upon active citizenship. Where citizens become detached from constitutional processes, constitutions risk becoming elite documents interpreted and amended without meaningful public participation.

The role of the church is equally significant. Throughout Zimbabwe’s history, churches have frequently acted as moral voices during moments of national crisis. During the liberation struggle, the constitutional negotiations preceding independence, and periods of political conflict in the post-independence era, church leaders often provided spaces for dialogue and challenged abuses of power. The current constitutional debate presents another opportunity for faith-based institutions to articulate ethical principles concerning justice, accountability, stewardship, and respect for the will of the people. In this regard, the engagement between the Zimbabwe Christian Heads of Denominations and President Mnangagwa on 2 June 2026 assumes particular significance. It remains important that faith-based institutions continue to articulate concerns regarding constitutional governance, democratic accountability, and the implications of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3.

Civil society organisations similarly occupy a crucial position. Constitutionalism is sustained not only through formal institutions but also through independent actors capable of monitoring government conduct, educating citizens, facilitating public participation, and defending civic freedoms. Efforts to restrict civic space therefore have implications that extend beyond individual organisations; they affect the broader ecosystem necessary for democratic accountability.

The role of opposition political leaders is also central. Figures such as Nelson Chamisa, despite currently operating outside formal parliamentary structures, retain significant political influence and public legitimacy among sections of the electorate. The extent to which such actors engage with the constitutional debate may shape the capacity of opposition forces to mobilise broader public participation and constitutional advocacy. The constitutional debate may therefore require broader coordination among political, civic, and social actors if opposition to Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 is to transcend partisan boundaries and evolve into a broader constitutional movement.

The judiciary has also become a key arena in the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 debate. Several legal challenges have been filed, including a case brought by war veterans challenging the Bill, in which judgment has been reserved, and a more recent challenge involving the 210 Members of Parliament. These cases place the courts at the centre of a constitutional dispute with far-reaching implications.

Their outcome will test public confidence in the judiciary’s independence, particularly amid public debate over government-provided vehicles and housing for judges. In constitutional democracies, judicial legitimacy depends not only on actual independence but also on the public perception of impartiality. The CAB3 litigation therefore represents an important test of the judiciary’s role as guardian of the Constitution.

An important dimension of the current debate is the growing opposition to Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 from sections of the liberation movement, the war veterans’ community, and retired members of the security establishment. Historically, these constituencies have exercised considerable influence over Zimbabwe’s political trajectory, particularly during periods of political transition and national crisis. Their support for the 2017 transition was instrumental in reshaping the country’s political landscape. The emergence of criticism from some of these actors is therefore significant, as it suggests growing unease not only with the proposed amendment itself but also with the broader direction of the post-2017 political settlement.

The interventions of the late decorated war veteran Blessed Geza, war veteran leader Knox Chivero, and, more recently, a group of former senior military officers led by former Air Vice Marshal Henry Muchena are therefore politically significant. Their public opposition to Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 suggests that concerns regarding the proposed constitutional changes are not confined to opposition political parties or civil society organisations. Rather, they appear to extend into constituencies that have traditionally been regarded as important pillars of the post-independence political order.

According to public statements made by these actors, their concerns extend beyond the narrow question of presidential tenure. They encompass broader issues relating to constitutional governance, economic decline, succession management, national cohesion, and the perceived departure from the principles that informed both the liberation struggle and the constitutional aspirations embodied in the 2013 Constitution.

Particularly noteworthy are reports that representatives of these groups held engagements with President Emmerson Mnangagwa in an attempt to convey their concerns regarding Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 and its potential implications for the country. Public accounts emerging from these engagements indicate that the discussions failed to produce consensus. Of particular significance was the reported assertion by the President that the matter ultimately constituted a contest in which “whoever wins, wins.” Whether interpreted as a statement of political confidence or a reflection of a deeply polarised constitutional debate, the remark has attracted considerable attention because it appears to frame a fundamental constitutional question as a political struggle rather than a matter requiring broad national consensus.

From a constitutional perspective, this is precisely why the current debate has become so consequential. Constitutional reform is ordinarily expected to promote consensus, strengthen legitimacy, and reinforce national unity. Where constitutional change instead generates increasing opposition across diverse political, civic, and historical constituencies, it raises important questions regarding both the necessity of the reform and its democratic legitimacy.

The emergence of dissent from former liberation war actors and retired military figures should therefore be understood not necessarily as evidence of an imminent political rupture, but as an indication that Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 has exposed deeper tensions within Zimbabwe’s post-2017 political settlement. These tensions relate not only to presidential tenure but also to unresolved questions concerning succession, governance, constitutionalism, and the future direction of the Zimbabwean state.

For President Mnangagwa and the ruling establishment, such developments may serve as an important warning sign. Throughout Zimbabwe’s political history, moments of significant political change have often been preceded by fractures within constituencies previously regarded as supportive of the governing order. The extent to which these emerging concerns are addressed through dialogue, constitutional restraint, and genuine national engagement may therefore prove critical to Zimbabwe’s future political stability.

Equally significant is the position of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. Although Chiwenga has not publicly declared opposition to Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, persistent reports have suggested that reservations regarding both the “Breaking the Bridges” project and Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 were expressed within senior party structures, including the Politburo and Cabinet. Whether these reports are accurate or not, they reflect a broader perception that succession remains one of the most sensitive unresolved questions within Zimbabwean politics.

Chiwenga’s public speeches have also attracted considerable attention. In recent years, he has repeatedly invoked the principles of the liberation struggle, warning against corruption, excessive wealth accumulation, and the abandonment of the values that underpinned the struggle for national liberation. His emphasis on the principle of “one man, one vote” and his reminder that the liberation struggle was fought for Zimbabwe rather than for the benefit of individuals have been widely interpreted as interventions in contemporary debates regarding governance, accountability, and political succession.

These statements are significant because they resonate with concerns being expressed by war veterans, former military officers, and sections of the broader public regarding the concentration of political and economic power. They also highlight the growing tension between constitutional democracy and patronage-based politics. If the liberation struggle was fought to establish popular sovereignty and democratic self-government, then constitutional amendments that appear to weaken those principles inevitably attract scrutiny from those who regard themselves as custodians of that historical legacy.

Consequently, Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 should also be understood as a test of cohesion within the ruling establishment. While the Bill is often analysed through the lens of constitutional law, it simultaneously reflects deeper tensions concerning succession, elite realignment, and competing visions for Zimbabwe’s future. History demonstrates that when constitutional reform becomes intertwined with unresolved succession disputes, the potential for political instability increases significantly.

The military factor cannot be ignored. One of the most enduring consequences of the 2017 intervention is that it introduced uncertainty regarding the relationship between constitutional authority and military power. While Zimbabwe’s Constitution clearly establishes civilian supremacy over the armed forces, the memory of 2017 continues to influence political calculations. Discussions surrounding Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 have therefore generated concerns, particularly within political and diplomatic circles, regarding the potential implications of unresolved succession disputes and escalating political tensions.

It is important to emphasise that there is no evidence of any imminent military intervention. Nevertheless, the very existence of public speculation regarding such possibilities illustrates the extent to which constitutional legitimacy and political stability have become intertwined. Constitutional uncertainty can create broader governance risks that extend beyond legal questions and enter the realm of national security.

From this perspective, Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 is not merely a domestic political controversy. It also carries implications for regional stability. Zimbabwe occupies a strategically important position within Southern Africa, and prolonged political instability has historically generated economic, social, and migration-related consequences across the region. The current constitutional debate therefore raises questions concerning regional peace, democratic governance, and the credibility of constitutional norms within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

If Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 carries implications not only for domestic politics but also for national stability, then the role of regional institutions becomes increasingly important. This places an important responsibility upon SADC and the African Union. Both organisations have repeatedly affirmed principles of constitutional governance, democratic accountability, and the peaceful transfer of political power. While regional bodies are often reluctant to intervene directly in domestic political disputes, they nevertheless possess a legitimate interest in ensuring that constitutional processes remain credible, inclusive, and consistent with regional democratic norms.

The international community also has a role to play, although that role should not be understood as determining Zimbabwe’s constitutional future. Constitutional sovereignty ultimately belongs to the people of Zimbabwe. However, international actors can support democratic governance through election observation, civic engagement, diplomatic dialogue, and support for constitutional institutions. The defence of constitutionalism is most sustainable when it is domestically driven but reinforced by international norms and standards.

In this context, the recent engagement between Zimbabwean authorities and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa assumes broader significance. As both South Africa’s Head of State and a leading figure within SADC, Ramaphosa occupies a uniquely influential position in regional diplomacy. His engagement with Zimbabwe reflects not only bilateral concerns but also the region’s broader interest in political stability, constitutional governance, and economic recovery. The responsibility of SADC in the current constitutional debate is not without historical precedent. Former South African President Thabo Mbeki recently reflected on a significant episode in Southern African constitutional history involving former Zambian President Frederick Chiluba’s attempt to secure a third term in office. According to Mbeki, regional leaders recognised that Chiluba’s manoeuvres posed a threat not only to Zambia’s constitutional order but also to democratic norms within the region. Consequently, SADC leaders tasked the late Botswana President Sir Festus Mogae with engaging Chiluba and encouraging adherence to constitutional principles. The intervention contributed to the eventual abandonment of efforts to alter Zambia’s constitutional framework for the benefit of an incumbent leader.

The Zambian experience demonstrates an important principle of regional governance: constitutional crises are rarely confined within national borders. Attempts to weaken constitutional safeguards, particularly those relating to presidential tenure, often have implications for regional democratic norms, political stability, investor confidence, and the credibility of regional institutions themselves (Cheeseman, 2015; Dulani, 2011). SADC’s commitment to democracy and constitutional governance is therefore tested not only during elections but also when member states confront controversies involving constitutional manipulation and executive term limits.

The current debate surrounding Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 presents a similar challenge. If, as many critics argue, the proposed amendment seeks to alter constitutional arrangements in ways that undermine the spirit of the 2013 Constitution, then SADC cannot afford to treat the matter as merely an internal political dispute. The organisation has both a normative and political interest in ensuring that constitutional governance remains respected across the region.

This does not amount to external interference in Zimbabwe’s sovereign affairs. It reflects SADC’s collective commitment to constitutionalism, democratic accountability, and the peaceful transfer of power. Where these principles are threatened, regional engagement becomes both legitimate and necessary.

In this regard, there is a strong argument that SADC should play a proactive preventive role rather than a reactive crisis-management role. The lesson from Zambia is that timely engagement can prevent constitutional disputes from escalating into broader political crises. The challenge confronting regional leaders today is whether they will exercise similar leadership in relation to Zimbabwe before constitutional tensions deepen further.

The question is whether regional leaders will uphold the democratic and constitutional standards they have collectively endorsed and engage constructively with Zimbabwean stakeholders to ensure that constitutional change remains consistent with the principles of popular sovereignty, constitutionalism, and democratic governance.

As President Mbeki’s recollection reminds us, the defence of constitutional democracy is often most effective when undertaken before a crisis reaches a point of no return. The responsibility that once fell upon President Festus Mogae in relation to Zambia may today confront SADC in relation to Zimbabwe.

Whether SADC chooses a more active role or continues its traditional preference for quiet diplomacy may ultimately influence how the regional community responds to Zimbabwe’s unfolding constitutional debate.

Ultimately, the controversy surrounding Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 is not only about law and politics. It is also about public trust. When citizens perceive that constitutional rules can be altered to serve the interests of those in power, confidence in democratic institutions and constitutional governance is inevitably weakened.

Conclusion

What is ultimately at stake extends far beyond the political future of any individual leader. Although Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 is often presented as a technical constitutional amendment, it is inseparable from broader questions concerning political succession, democratic legitimacy, elite competition, and the future distribution of state power in Zimbabwe.

At one level, the debate concerns presidential tenure and constitutional term limits. At another, it reflects unresolved tensions within the post-2017 political settlement, including succession within ZANU-PF, the role of the military in politics, and the emergence of new political and economic elites. The danger for constitutional democracy is that fundamental constitutional rules become subordinated to the strategic interests of competing elites.

As Mavedzenge and Madhuku have argued in different ways, the purpose of a constitution is to constrain political power rather than facilitate its expansion. Constitutionalism requires that political actors remain subject to constitutional limitations even when they possess the power to alter them. The true test of constitutional democracy is therefore not whether those in power can amend the Constitution, but whether they exercise restraint when constitutional principles require them to do so.

The 2013 Constitution emerged from an unprecedented process of national consultation and embodies the principle that sovereignty resides with the people. Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 is therefore not merely a debate about presidential tenure. It is a defining test of whether Zimbabwe’s constitutional order will remain anchored in the principles of popular sovereignty, democratic accountability, and the rule of law, or whether political expediency will prevail over constitutional restraint.

Zimbabwe’s history offers an important warning. From the liberation struggle to Gukurahundi, the 2008 crisis, and the events of November 2017, major political contradictions were often resolved outside normal democratic and constitutional processes. The promise of the 2013 Constitution was to ensure that future disputes concerning power, succession, and governance would be settled through institutions rather than coercion or extra-constitutional intervention. Whether Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 strengthens or weakens that promise may ultimately determine whether the 2013 Constitution remains a genuine restraint on political power or becomes another casualty of Zimbabwe’s unresolved struggle over succession, governance, and democratic accountability. Ends

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This article was first published by Dr Blessing Vava and it is published here with permission of the writer.

About the Author

Dr. Blessing Vava holds a PhD from the University of Johannesburg and is a researcher, governance expert, and public policy analyst. He has written extensively on constitutionalism, democracy, governance, human rights, international relations, and political developments in Zimbabwe and across Africa. His work has appeared in academic publications, policy platforms, newspapers, and international media outlets, with a particular focus on democratic accountability, citizen participation, and constitutional reform. He is based in Chipinge, Zimbabwe.

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