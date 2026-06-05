The money that holds you

In the early hours of an April morning in 2026, thousands of Kenyans woke up to a phone that had updated itself overnight. Where M-Pesa had been, a new application sat, called My OneApp. They had not asked for it. Their handsets, set to auto-update, had been migrated for them. For Kenyans inside the country, the friction was a nuisance, lost templates, vanished pay-bill lists, login loops. For Kenyans in the diaspora, the same update was a wall. The new app demanded a Safaricom mobile-data connection for activation, blocked Wi-Fi, blocked VPN, and refused to recognise a Safaricom SIM sitting in the second slot of a dual-SIM phone. A mother in Toronto trying to send school fees, a son in Dubai trying to settle a hospital bill in Kakamega, both locked out of the rail they had spent fifteen years building their lives around. Safaricom apologised on 16 April. “This is not what we promised.”

Set the technical glitch aside for a moment. The deeper story is what the rollout exposed about the architecture itself.

My OneApp is a super app in the precise sense of that word. It consolidates the old M-PESA wallet, mySafaricom account management, Bonga points, the new Ziidi money market fund, share-trading tools, and more than eighty embedded third-party services, from train tickets to health insurance, into a single interface. It is processing roughly Sh100 billion in transactions every day, on the order of five hundred million transactions, with the headline that the platform can handle ten thousand transactions per second. It uses machine learning to anticipate behaviour: if you pay Kenya Power on the fifteenth of every month, the app will surface that transaction on your home screen on the fourteenth. That is a sentence worth reading twice. The application now knows your monthly rhythm well enough to predict it back to you. Whatever you call that, it is not just a wallet.

Now sit with what else lives, by design or by adjacency, on that same rail.

Public record, not speculation. In a 2023 speech, the sitting president pointed out that thirty million Kenyans were on M-Pesa while only seven million held KRA PINs and declared that every Kenyan with an ID should have a PIN. A government brief to the International Monetary Fund, reported in the Kenyan press, confirmed that the Treasury was building system-level integration between the Revenue Authority and at least one leading telco, with completion targeted for mid-2025. KRA has spent the better part of a decade openly stating its ambition for real-time visibility into mobile money flows. None of this is hidden. It is in budget statements, IMF documents, presidential speeches.

So set the question this way, and the answer answers itself. If you are a tax authority that wants to see how every adult in the country spends, saves, and supports family, would you rather chase thirty million separate footprints, or would you rather work with the single rail that already knows every one of them by the fifteenth of the month? The point is structural rather than accusatory. Whether or not any specific door is opened today, the architecture has been built so that opening it is a political decision, not a technical one. The citizen does not get a vote in that decision. The architecture decided in advance.

This is what M-Pesa always was, beneath the celebration. Africa’s proudest fintech achievement and the continent’s quietest cautionary tale. It taught the world that Africans would leap to digital money overnight. It did not teach the world that the money they leapt to was custodial, surveilled, and corporately owned. The wallet sits on the telco’s servers. The state can reach it through the telco. The user holds nothing.

Bitcoin in Kenya is not a foreign import. It is the chama logic, written in code

The Utu inheritance has a different answer, and Kenyans already know it in their bones. Long before M-Pesa, Kenyan women ran chamas. Kenyan workers built saccos. These are member-owned, member-governed financial commons where money pooled by the community served the community first. The chama is not nostalgia. It is the architectural principle that says money infrastructure should answer to the people who use it, not the other way around. Money as a relationship between neighbours, not a relationship between a citizen and a billing engine.

Bitcoin in Kenya is not a foreign import. It is the chama logic, written in code. Self-custody means the keys live on your phone or your steel plate, not on Safaricom’s servers and not on KRA’s terminals. Lightning means a Mama Mboga in Gikomba can be paid by her daughter in London in seconds, for a fee measured in shillings rather than thousands of shillings, without either of them filing a forced login on a Safaricom data connection. Community-run nodes mean a sacco can settle among its members without renting the rail from anyone. Money you actually hold, not money the telco lets you use.

The choice is no longer abstract. The April morning when phones updated themselves answered the abstract part of the question. The next move is ours. The same hands that built the chama can build what comes after the super app. We have done this before, on different infrastructure, in a different century. The technology has caught up. The question is only whether we will.

Follow This Is Africa on Twitter and Facebook to join the conversation.