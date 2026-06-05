What this TIA Bitcoin series cannot promise you

A Bitcoin ledger is, by design, a public record that anyone can audit. It seems right to close this series in the same spirit. We have made an argument across twelve articles. We have profiled builders, exposed extraction, named colonial architecture, and pointed at a door. An argument worth making is an argument worth subjecting to honest cross-examination. So here, before the next thing we build, is the reckoning.

Some objections to Bitcoin have a stronger answer than the loudest critics admit. The energy argument, repeated reflexively, sits awkwardly beside the energy footprint of the legacy banking system it is asked to replace, and it ignores the structural alignment between Bitcoin mining and stranded or otherwise wasted electricity, particularly the hydro-rich resources of the African Rift. Volatility, the second most common objection, is a real obstacle to Bitcoin as a savings instrument for a person living week to week, but it is largely beside the point for someone using Lightning to receive a remittance and convert or spend it within minutes. And the central premise of this series, that the state should not have a backdoor into your wallet, only sharpens when you consider what a central bank digital currency, marketed as the responsible alternative to Bitcoin, would do to surveillance and capital control. CBDCs are not a softer option. They are the same architecture with the friction removed.

Other objections deserve a more careful answer because the case for Bitcoin is genuinely partial. Custody is the obvious one. Telling someone that the keys are now in their hands sounds liberating until you remember that hands lose things. Bitcoin Dada and HRF-funded education programmes across the continent are doing real work on this, multisignature wallets and social recovery schemes exist, and yet the average new user remains one phishing call or one lost phone away from disaster, particularly in households where technical literacy is unevenly distributed by age, language, or gender. Onboarding friction is the other. Machankura’s USSD wallet has moved the goalposts on access, but it is one tool among many, and the broader literacy gap is real, especially across languages other than English and French. And the scam landscape, particularly in Kenya, is its own quiet crisis. Genuine educators are working in a market saturated with predators who have learned to speak the language of decentralisation while selling pyramids. Tell new users honestly: the road has wolves.

Then there are the objections this series has not pretended to resolve. The GERD test posed in Article 3 is still open. We do not yet know whether Ethiopian mining revenue will be ploughed urgently into the transmission grid that fifty-five percent of Ethiopians remain locked out of, or whether it will be captured by the same political class that has captured every other state asset on the continent. The Article 4 question, whether incumbents like Western Union adopting Bitcoin rails will lower costs for families or merely preserve the old rent extraction with new plumbing, remains live. The off-ramp problem, that a determined state can let you hold all the Bitcoin you want under your mattress while making it costly and complicated to convert it into the local currency you need to buy maize, is genuinely unresolved. And the wealth concentration question deserves naming rather than ducking: Bitcoin’s early holders captured enormous gains, and a system with finite supply and first-mover advantage is unequal by design. The honest defence is comparative rather than absolute. Bitcoin is less captured than the fiat system it sits beside, not perfectly just.

One objection deserves its own paragraph because it is the one Bitcoin’s defenders most often refuse to acknowledge. The loudest culture around Bitcoin globally is not aligned with Pan-African politics, with Utu, or with the commons. It is often libertarian in a register that is hostile to collective life, sometimes openly contemptuous of the African condition, occasionally worse. This series has been an argument for Bitcoin in Africa, on African terms, in service of an African future. That is a deliberate refusal of the global culture, not an endorsement of it. The tool can be useful. The religion is not ours. Take the keys. Leave the catechism.

Bitcoin is a tool, not a saviour

What survives this ledger is narrower than a believer would like, and larger than a sceptic would admit. Bitcoin is a tool, not a saviour. The exit is real, and the exit does not deliver the destination. The wallets, the women, the watts, the dissidents the series has profiled across these months are not the proof that the work is done. They are the proof that the work is possible. Monetary sovereignty is the unfinished chapter of African decolonisation. The flag went up. The money was never ours. We have shown, twelve articles in, that an exit exists.

What we build with the exit is the next series, and that one does not get written by us alone.

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