The Shock Doctrine Live in the Gulf

Long Read | Disaster Capitalism, Gaza’s Rubble, The Heritage Foundation, and the 2026 Middle East War

Introduction

In her book The Shock Doctrine, Naomi Klein advances a disturbing argument about how modern power actually operates: that the architects of extreme capitalism do not wait for democratic consensus. They wait for catastrophe. When war, economic collapse, or mass violence leaves a population disoriented and desperate, those in power push through radical, deeply unpopular restructuring—policies that would be fiercely resisted under normal conditions. The mechanism is deliberate: use the shock itself as cover. Klein calls this “disaster capitalism.”

But the shock serves more than one master at once. In March 2026, the US-Israeli escalation against Iran was launched against the backdrop of a slow-moving domestic political catastrophe: the staggered public release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Those documents—implicating a sprawling network of political figures, financiers, and power brokers in organized sexual predation against minors—represent perhaps the most explosive accountability moment in a generation. Days later, the bombs fell on Tehran.

What reads as the chaotic fallout of failed diplomacy is, on closer inspection, an operational blueprint with multiple simultaneous objectives. We are watching the Shock Doctrine executed live at regional scale—and the Epstein revelations are inseparable from understanding why, and for whom.

I. Manufactured Disorientation

Klein draws a pointed comparison between CIA psychological torture manuals—which use sensory overload and the sudden removal of familiar anchors to shatter a prisoner’s will—and the way states manage their own populations during crisis. The logic is consistent: before radical restructuring can occur, collective resistance must first be broken.

The March 2026 escalation was calibrated to produce exactly this effect. The simultaneous assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the launch of over 2,000 strikes across Iran created an immediate, overwhelming geopolitical overload. Within seventy-two hours, the IDF had initiated ground incursions into southern Lebanon. IRGC ballistic missile swarms were striking Tel Aviv and US forward bases across the Gulf. The Strait of Hormuz—through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply transits—was effectively sealed.

The speed of this violence forecloses coherent public response while obliterating the news cycle. The Epstein file releases, which had begun generating serious investigative momentum and public pressure for accountability, were effectively buried within hours of the first strikes. Television networks that had been preparing deep-dive coverage pivoted entirely to the war. Congressional panels that had been scheduled to address the files were suspended indefinitely. What had been an approaching political reckoning for the administration and its allies simply ceased to exist as a public priority. This is not coincidence—it is the Shock Doctrine’s most efficient function: a single manufactured crisis capable of simultaneously advancing geopolitical and economic agendas while erasing a politically inconvenient domestic scandal. The window of disorientation is not an unfortunate byproduct of war. It is one of its primary strategic outputs.

II. Political Shock Therapy: The Suppression of Internal Dissent

The most immediate domestic application of the Shock Doctrine is the neutralization of political opposition—and, when necessary, the burial of political liability—under the cover of wartime emergency. In March 2026, the Trump administration faces not one but three converging threats to its hold on power: the Epstein revelations, the approaching midterm elections it is projected to lose decisively, and a War Powers challenge from a Congress growing increasingly resistant to executive unilateralism. The war, in this context, is not merely foreign policy. It is political infrastructure.

The Epstein files exposed what many had long alleged: that a network of extraordinarily powerful men had operated a systematic enterprise of child sexual abuse, shielded by wealth, political access, and institutional complicity. Several figures with documented ties to the current administration appear in those files in deeply compromising contexts. The public pressure building around these revelations was becoming structurally difficult to contain through conventional means—legal delays, media management, and political deflection were showing visible strain.

The midterms present a separate but equally acute threat. Polling and structural indicators point toward a conclusive repudiation of the administration at the ballot box—the kind of electoral outcome that historically recalibrates executive power and creates the conditions for serious congressional oversight. Credible reports have emerged of internal discussions about mechanisms to delay, discredit, or outright obstruct the electoral process. The legal and logistical architecture for such interference was reportedly in preparation before the first strikes on Tehran were authorized.

The war has provided what those mechanisms could not independently deliver: total narrative displacement and the political cover of a nation at war. It is a well-documented feature of wartime politics that incumbent administrations benefit from a rally-around-the-flag effect—a reflexive consolidation of public support that suspends normal accountability thresholds. Questioning the conduct or motives of a wartime president is reframed, rapidly and effectively, as an act of disloyalty. The Epstein momentum collapses. The midterm opposition is put on the defensive. Congressional challengers are reduced to debating the terms of a war they did not authorize rather than the domestic failures that were driving their electoral advantage.

Whether the Epstein files and the midterm threat were contributing motivations for the timing of the escalation, or merely its most convenient beneficiaries, the functional result is identical: three distinct vectors of accountability have been neutralized in a single stroke. Those who stood to face the most serious political and legal consequences are now positioned as wartime leaders above reproach.

In Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu faces a structurally parallel dynamic. A public that spent two years mobilizing in unprecedented numbers—demanding a hostage deal, early elections, and a halt to his judicial overhaul—has been effectively neutralized. Emergency wartime regulations restrict public assembly. The Home Front Command’s gathering prohibitions serve as legal architecture for clearing the streets. State media and right-wing officials have moved swiftly to reframe dissent as treason. The missile barrages have provided the definitive pretext to suspend democratic accountability indefinitely.

In Washington, the executive branch similarly bypassed constitutional constraints: a massive preemptive war launched without Congressional authorization, a War Powers Act challenge extinguished before it could gain momentum. The justification offered was secondary. The chaos is the policy—and the chaos is also the alibi.

III. The Condor Blueprint: From Iran, Latin America to East Africa

The architecture of cross-border repression in service of economic extraction did not begin with Operation Condor in South America—and it did not end there. To understand what is happening in Iran today, we must start with what happened in Iran seventy years ago. Because the United States has done this before. On this exact territory. For this exact reason.

In 1953, the CIA and British intelligence—MI6—orchestrated the overthrow of Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister, Mohammad Mosaddegh. His crime was straightforward: he had nationalized Iran’s oil industry, wresting it from the control of the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company—the corporation now known as BP. For this act of economic sovereignty, he was removed in a coup codenamed Operation Ajax. The Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was reinstalled as a compliant autocrat. His secret police, SAVAK—trained by the CIA and Mossad—spent the next twenty-six years torturing and disappearing anyone who resisted.

The blowback was the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

This is the context that Western coverage of the current war systematically erases. The theocratic state that the United States is now bombing into rubble was itself a direct consequence of American intervention to protect oil interests. The hostility that has defined US-Iran relations for nearly half a century was not generated by Iranian aggression. It was generated by the original Shock Doctrine move: violent regime change in service of resource extraction, which produced the conditions for revolutionary reaction, which was then used for decades to justify the next intervention. The cycle is self-perpetuating by design. And at the end of it—as in 1953—the economic objective is Iranian oil.

The CIA’s playbook in Iran did not emerge in isolation. It was part of a broader doctrine of regime change and managed repression that the agency was simultaneously refining across the Global South. Its clearest systematic expression in the following decades was Operation Condor.—the CIA-coordinated network through which the US-backed dictatorships of South America systematized the disappearance, torture, and assassination of political dissidents across national borders throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

The regimes of Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and Paraguay did not operate in isolation. They shared intelligence, operatives, and detention facilities. A dissident who fled Chile could be abducted in Argentina and returned to Santiago for execution. The genius of Condor, from the perspective of its architects, was precisely this transnational impunity: by operating across jurisdictions, each government could deny direct accountability for atrocities committed on foreign soil. The CIA provided the training, the logistics, and the ideological framework. The economic agenda was consistent throughout: neutralize organized labor, dismantle land reform, open resource-rich economies to multinational extraction, and install compliant technocrats to manage the transition. Political terror was the instrument; disaster capitalism was the objective.

The echo of this blueprint in contemporary East Africa is not metaphorical. It is structural.

American and Israeli-trained “counter-terrorism” and special operations units now operate across the region under security cooperation frameworks that function as a modern analogue to Condor’s information-sharing architecture. Allegations have circulated—with credible supporting documentation in several cases—that these units are permitted to operate in each other’s countries precisely to sidestep domestic legal accountability. A disappearance carried out by foreign operatives on Kenyan soil implicates no Kenyan court. An extrajudicial killing conducted by Kenyan assets in Uganda generates no Tanzanian inquest.

The operational continuity with Condor is exact: shared training, shared doctrine, cross-border deniability, and an underlying economic rationale rooted in the suppression of any political movement capable of challenging the terms of resource extraction.

When Kenya’s Generation Z took to the streets in June and July of 2024 in one of the most remarkable popular uprisings the continent had seen in decades—rejecting a finance bill that would have deepened the austerity architecture imposed by international creditors—the response from the state was swift and lethal. Protesters were shot in the streets. But more disturbingly, reports emerged of young activists being disappeared by individuals alleged to be Burundian operatives working within Kenyan territory. The Condor logic was fully intact: outsource the most politically sensitive repression to foreign assets, distribute the accountability across borders until it evaporates entirely.

Tanzania’s post-election massacre of young protesters in 2025 followed the same pattern: a youth population rejecting the terms of a political economy designed for extraction rather than development, met with the organized violence of a security apparatus trained and equipped by the same Western partners who are now conducting a war on Iran. Uganda’s government has for decades refined these techniques against opposition figures, journalists, and activists—disappearances, torture, extrajudicial killing—all within a framework of Western security cooperation that has never meaningfully conditioned its assistance on human rights compliance.

The connecting thread across all of these cases—Iran in 1953, Chile in 1973, Kenya in 2024, Tanzania in 2025—is not simply repression. It is the particular form of repression deployed against populations that are resisting the economic terms of their own dispossession. The shock doctrine requires that resource-rich territories remain open to extraction. The populations of those territories are the primary obstacle. Operation Ajax was built to remove that obstacle. Condor was built to remove that obstacle. Its East African iteration is built for the same purpose. And the bombs now falling on Tehran are, in the longest view, the continuation of a project that began when the CIA overthrew a democratically elected Iranian government to protect an oil company’s profits.

IV. The Moral Architecture of the Architects

The Epstein files do more than expose individual criminal behaviour. They illuminate the moral ecosystem from which the architects of this war have emerged—and they destroy the pretence, still occasionally maintained in mainstream discourse, that these are serious statesmen acting from principle.

The same network of financiers, political operatives, and power brokers implicated in Epstein’s enterprise are the ones who have engineered the economic restructuring of conflict zones, lobbied for the deregulation that preceded the 2008 crash, and now preside over what amounts to a privatized war machine. Their worldview is consistent: human beings—whether Palestinian civilians, Iranian civilians, American children, or Global South populations—are resources to be exploited, managed, or discarded according to what the market moment demands. The Epstein files are not a detour from the political economy of the Shock Doctrine. They are a window into its character.

Jared Kushner is an instructive case. He publicly identified Gaza’s coastline as “very valuable waterfront property” and proposed clearing the ruins for luxury redevelopment while Palestinian bodies were still being recovered. He is also among those in the extended orbit of figures named in the Epstein documents. This is not a coincidence of biography—it reflects a coherent value system in which other human beings exist primarily as instruments of accumulation. The violence of dispossession and the violence of predation are expressions of the same underlying logic.

V. The Economic Endgame: Gaza as Prototype

We do not need to examine Paul Bremer’s post-invasion Iraq to understand the economic logic that follows military destruction. The recent history of Gaza provides a more immediate illustration.

While the world watched the systematic elimination of Palestinian people and infrastructure, investors were already drafting business plans. In early 2024, Kushner proposed that Israel clear the ruins, displace the surviving population to the Negev, and open the territory for development. Plans circulated for a Mediterranean resort zone financed by Gulf sovereign wealth funds.

This is the Shock Doctrine in its purest form: the violent erasure of an indigenous population reframed as a luxury real estate opportunity. The same logic is now being applied to Iran. Should the physical infrastructure of the Iranian state be sufficiently dismantled, what follows—predictably, and by design—is an aggressive US-backed push to privatize Iran’s heavily nationalized energy sector. “Reconstruction” becomes the mechanism through which immense public wealth transfers into multinational hands. The war is, at its core, a market expansion strategy.

VI. The Ideological Architecture: The Heritage Foundation

Behind every kinetic shock is an ideological blueprint waiting in the files of right-wing policy institutions. Klein documented this dynamic in precise detail.

Following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Heritage Foundation arrived in flooded New Orleans before recovery operations were complete. They presented the Bush administration with a pre-written agenda: dismantle public housing in favour of luxury condominiums; replace the public school system with a privatized charter network. A human catastrophe was processed as a “clean slate”—an opportunity to impose policies that could never survive democratic deliberation.

That same institution today operates with considerably greater reach. Through Project 2025 and its deep entrenchment within Trump’s administration and across Washington, the Heritage Foundation provides the intellectual scaffolding for what might be called permanent, privatized warfare. The underlying worldview is predatory by design. It recognizes that in moments of extreme crisis, populations tend to contract—hoarding resources, suspending critical judgment, and placing disproportionate trust in authoritarian leadership. The Heritage model is engineered to exploit precisely that psychological contraction in order to concentrate wealth globally.

What the Epstein files add to this picture is a crucial dimension: the people who populate this ideological network are not merely cynical policy entrepreneurs. They are, in a significant number of documented cases, individuals whose private conduct reflects the same fundamental disregard for human dignity that their public policy agenda embodies. The shock doctrine, in this sense, is not merely a theory about crisis management. It is a theory about a class of people whose entire relationship to power is extractive—and who have demonstrated, in multiple registers, exactly what they are willing to do when accountability is suspended.

VII. The Counter-Logic: UTU and the Preservation of Collective Agency

The Shock Doctrine depends, at its foundation, on the atomization of the individual. Its ideological precondition is the reduction of human beings to isolated economic units, competing for survival in the wreckage.

This is the direct adversary of the Pan-African philosophy of UTU—or Ubuntu—the foundational understanding that I am because we are. Disaster capitalism thrives on the severing of social bonds; UTU insists on their fierce preservation. In a society that genuinely operates under this ethic, a manufactured shock cannot easily be converted into a privatization opportunity, because individual survival is understood as inseparable from the survival and dignity of the collective. It is precisely this ethic that makes certain populations ungovernable by the Condor model—and precisely why that model’s architects invest so heavily in breaking it.

The GenZ uprisings in Kenya in 2024 were not simply a protest movement. They were an assertion of UTU at scale—a generation refusing to accept that their economic futures were legitimate collateral for international debt servicing and elite accumulation. The Tanzanian youth who took to the streets after the 2025 elections were making the same declaration. So were the Ugandan opposition supporters who have faced decades of state violence rather than surrender the political space. These movements were met with bullets, disappearances, and foreign operatives precisely because they represented the thing the shock doctrine cannot survive: a population that understands its survival as collective and refuses to be atomized by fear.

We can observe this counter-logic across the broader arc of the current Middle Eastern crisis. In Tel Aviv, grassroots networks have pivoted to mutual aid under fire. In Beirut, civilians are sharing overwhelmed shelters. From Nairobi to Dar es Salaam to the Global South broadly, movements are refusing to treat their economies as acceptable collateral damage in a war they neither chose nor benefit from. These are not simply expressions of solidarity—they are a coherent political resistance to the shock model. UTU insists that even under conditions of extreme shock, our survival remains shared—and that recognition, wherever it takes root, is the one thing no amount of manufactured crisis can permanently extinguish.

Piercing the Fog

The events unfolding in the Middle East in March 2026 are not a tragedy of miscalculation. They are the Shock Doctrine applied at terrifying scale—a deliberately managed crisis designed to restructure the geopolitical map, neutralize domestic opposition, transfer vast public wealth into private hands, and bury an accountability reckoning that threatened some of the most powerful people on earth on multiple simultaneous fronts.

The Epstein files matter here not as tabloid context but as political evidence. The midterm threat matters not as electoral trivia but as the proximate democratic mechanism that wartime politics was engineered to neutralize. The reports of interference with the electoral process itself—if substantiated—would represent the most direct assault on democratic governance in the USA’s modern history. Taken together, these are not the background noise of a chaotic administration. They are the signal. They reveal that the individuals presiding over this war are not operating from a coherent strategic vision for regional stability. They are operating from self-preservation—legal, political, and financial—at any cost. The war is, among other things, the most expensive scandal-management and election-interference operation in history.

For organizers, analysts, and engaged citizens—whether in Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Beirut, Teheran or Washington—the first and most essential task is recognition of the full picture, held all at once. The architects of this crisis require the global public to process the destruction of Iranian infrastructure, the annihilation of Gaza, the bombardment of Beirut, the disappeared youth of Kenya, the massacred protesters of Tanzania, and the economic destabilization of the Global South as forces of nature: inevitable, impersonal, beyond political agency. They require the Epstein files to recede into the noise. They require the midterms to become an afterthought in a nation at war. They require that the line connecting Mosaddegh’s overthrow in 1953 to Pinochet’s Chile to Ruto’s Kenya to Netanyahu’s Gaza to Trump’s Washington remain invisible. Refusing all of those demands simultaneously—insisting on the full accounting, drawing the full map—is itself an act of resistance.

