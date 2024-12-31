Opinion — Pan-Africanist and global development expert Brian Kagoro reiterates longstanding opposition to ZIDERA

#LetFreedomSing You may be wondering why Professor Brian Raftopolous and I (Brian B. Tamuka Kagoro), then Chair and Coordinator of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, respectively, publicly and repeatedly opposed ZIDERA and any form of targeted Sanctions against Zimbabwe from get go ? I hear that some attention-seeking characters have suggested that I previously held/ hold a contrary position. I challenge them to produce any written or spoken speech I gave to the contrary. Since 2002, I have written and given recorded speeches articulating my opposition to ZIDERA at Africa Action in DC in 2010 in the presence of US lawmakers and at the Development Foundation of Zimbabwe (DFZ) in Cape Town. SW Radio interviewed Tawanda Kapurura and I on this subject (check the internet) . On this subject, I have often differed with very close comrades of mine in human rights and pro-democracy circles. I have held very consistent positions on Pan-Africanism, indigenisation of knowledge and economies, racial justice, and sanctions for over three decades and a half now.

For those genuinely interested in the truth and facts, these were and remain my reasons: 1. ZIDERA was/is bad law because it allows a foreign sovereign (the USA) engaged in human rights violations across the developing world, and domestically to use its domestic legislation to constrain the exercise of sovereign economic agency in Zimbabwe under the guise of selective defence of international human rights. There were indeed egregious human rights violations in Zimbabwe and these merited redress in order to curb impunity. But ZIDERA was /is not the answer. No similar legislation exists for US allies that commit serious human rights violations under various guises.

In principle I have always opposed International double standards . 2. Prohibiting access to new credit and debt rescheduling options amounted to unduly punitive sanction against the whole economy and people in an intrusive and just way. Regime typology is not a pre-condition precedent for the International lending system or development finance intended to achieve sustainable development. Politicising development financing in this manner creates subjectivity in ways that erode both trust and integrity of the system ( not that it has any after the structural adjustment programs). 3. USA OFAC rules are such that individuals on targeted sanctions list that serve on important public(or private) enterprise boards affect entire institutions and their dealings . This is the real link between sanctioned individuals and the whole economy ,even when there are no direct economic sanctions against the country.

We appoint the same political elites onto boards of everything that matters in order to loot State Owned Enterprises, and such individuals are on a targeted sanctions list, whatever they touch or deal with is affected 4. That said, sanctions have not been responsible for the rampant Kleptocracy witnessed in Zimbabwe, nor the splendid wastage ,and misplaced public priorities. Conflating personal choices of a reckless political elite and irresponsible looting Mafioso with effects of sanctions is absolutely dishonest. For every dollar lost through sanctions, 4 to 5 are lost through corruption, mismanagement, wastage, and illicit financial flows.

