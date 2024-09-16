Africa Bitcoin Conference Returns For The Third Edition

The Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated third edition, scheduled to take place from the 9th to 11th of December 2024, in JW Marriott, Nairobi, Kenya. Nairobi, known as the “Silicon Savannah” for its burgeoning tech ecosystem, serves as an ideal location for the Africa Bitcoin Conference.

As a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, the city offers a vibrant backdrop for exploring the intersection of technology and finance, and for driving forward the adoption of bitcoin solutions across the continent.

The conference plans on moving around the continent in the spirit of Pan Africanism. The conference will serve as a pivotal platform for thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, human rights activists, enthusiasts, and African and International developers, to convene and explore the latest developments and opportunities in the realm of Bitcoin within the African continent.

AFRO BITCOIN FELLOWSHIP

Join the Afro Bitcoin Fellowship. This program offers young developers the opportunity to attend the Africa #Bitcoin Conference 2024 with all expenses covered. The conference will be held from December 9-11 in Nairobi.

The program covers all expenses for selected young developers, including travel and accommodation. Participants will gain access to valuable resources and have the chance to meet entrepreneurs, #Bitcoin experts, potential partners, and more.

Eligibility Requirements:

African-based developer and under 35 years old

Have a proven passion for creating Bitcoin solutions that address African challenges

Have at least 3 years of development experience.

For more details and to apply, visit: https://afrobitcoin.org/afro- bitcoin-fellowship/

MEET OUR SPEAKERS

We are glad to announce that Roselyne Wanjiru will be one of the speakers at the upcoming Africa Bitcoin Conference. Roselyne is an economist and Bitcoin Educator.

She is a Forbes Contributor, a keynote speaker & thought leader in Africa’s blockchain ecosystem, having spoken in international conferences & media platforms on the need for innovation in and adoption of emerging technologies for economic efficiency & creation of new opportunities for youth in Africa as contributors, not just consumers in the global digital economy.

She has a focus on Bitcoin research, policy and governance as key interest areas. Don’t miss any of her talks at the #ABC24, get your tickets now to enjoy amazing discounts!

ROGER HUANG

We are pleased to announce that Roger Huang will be one of the speakers at the upcoming Africa Bitcoin Conference.

Author of a book on the geopolitics, technology and origin story of Bitcoin in China with Bitcoin Magazine (https://bit.ly/chinabtcbook). He has written about Bitcoin since 2014 with TechCrunch, VentureBeat, and Forbes.

Don’t miss any of his talks at the #ABC24, get your tickets now to enjoy amazing discounts!

NIKOLAI TJONGARERO

We are pleased to announce that Nikolai Tjongarero (OKIN) will be one of the speakers at the upcoming Africa Bitcoin Conference. OKIN is a Bitcoin Maxi, Digital Entrepreneur, Published Poet & Social Commentator born & raised in Windhoek, Namibia.

He is also a Bitcoin Miner & runs multiple Bitcoin & Lightning Network Nodes. He hosted the first African Podcast to be listed & streamed Bitcoin to via Podcasting 2.0, named #FromTheJump & he’s also the Chief Bitcoin Officer at both EasySats & Bitcoin Mining Namibia.

He uses EasySats to spread Bitcoin Education & Adoption amongst his countrymen by publicly sharing his Proof-of-Work while engaging with mainstream media, politicians, businesses individuals about Bitcoin use-cases & attending sessions held by the Central Bank of Nambia.

More recently he was named the 10th Most influential African Bitcoiner of 2023; was a Speaker at Adopting Bitcoin (Cape Town, South Africa – January 2024) & hosted the 1st Trezor Academy Namibia educational session series (Held at CCHub Namibia – May 2024). Bitcoin Education & Experimentation are some of his many passions. Don’t miss any of his talks at the #ABC24, get your tickets now to enjoy amazing discounts!

JOIN THE TBD HACKATHON

TBD Hackathon is Live! Join the TBD Hackathon, in partnership with the Africa Bitcoin Conference, to drive innovation and advance payments technology in Africa using the tbDEX open-source protocol.

We invite African developers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and Bitcoiners to participate. Registration is open from today July 31, 2024, to September 15, 2024. Register now at www.tbdex.io/hackathon

Get Discounted tickets

Buy your tickets now and benefit from a 30% discount sales, which ends 30th september,2024. Prices will rise gradually.

Get your ticket using this link: www.Afrobitcoin.org/#tickets

CALLING ON ALL LOCAL ARTISANS!

We are excited to invite local artisans to showcase and sell their crafts and local products at the Africa Bitcoin Conference 2024. This is a unique opportunity to share your handmade creations with an international audience and connect with attendees from across the Bitcoin and tech community.

If you are interested, we encourage you to apply by filling out our application form. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this exciting event and highlight the beauty and creativity of local craftsmanship!

Link:

https://forms.gle/ jDDZ9jQFqud4wPsr9

