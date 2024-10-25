The AFRICA BITCOIN CONFERENCE Social Impact Award is an exciting new recognition created by the Africa Bitcoin Conference to honor and celebrate exceptional individuals, projects, or organizations leveraging Bitcoin for meaningful social change across the African continent. As the decentralized nature of Bitcoin continues to offer financial inclusion and economic empowerment to millions of unbanked or underserved communities, this award shines a spotlight on those at the forefront of utilizing this revolutionary technology for the betterment of society.

This award is not just about innovation in finance; it is about using Bitcoin as a tool for creating positive, lasting impact in areas such as:

● Financial Inclusion: Enabling marginalized and unbanked populations to access global financial systems without reliance on traditional institutions.

● Education & Awareness: Promoting knowledge and literacy about Bitcoin and blockchain technologies, especially among underserved communities.

● Economic Empowerment: Supporting local businesses, startups, or initiatives that drive economic opportunities and development through Bitcoin.

● Humanitarian Efforts: Using Bitcoin to facilitate charitable work, disaster relief, or social services, especially in regions where traditional financial systems face challenges or are inefficient.

● Social Justice & Freedom: Empowering activists, movements, and communities advocating for human rights, freedom, and transparency by utilizing Bitcoin’s decentralized, censorship-resistant nature.

For the ABC Social Impact Award at the Africa Bitcoin Conference, the winners will receive not only recognition but also tangible rewards in the form of Bitcoin (Satoshi)

Winner: 1.5 Million Satoshis

This award goes to the individual, project, or organization that has demonstrated the most significant and impactful use of Bitcoin to drive social good in Africa. Their work should exemplify innovative application, long-term sustainability, and tangible benefits to society, whether through financial inclusion, economic empowerment, or any other socially impactful initiatives.

1st Runner-Up: 1 Million Satoshis

The first runner-up will be recognized for their outstanding efforts in using Bitcoin to foster social change, closely following the impact and success of the first-place winner. Their work will also showcase an innovative approach to leveraging Bitcoin for social impact, with the potential to scale and influence larger communities.

Advertisement

2nd Runner-Up: 500,000 Satoshis

The second runner-up will be honoured for their commendable work in contributing to social impact through Bitcoin. While they may still be in the early stages of their journey, their initiative holds great promise and demonstrates how Bitcoin can be a powerful tool for positive change across Africa.

The ABC Social Impact Award at the Africa Bitcoin Conference aims to inspire and encourage more innovators to explore how Bitcoin can be a powerful force for good in addressing Africa’s unique challenges while also highlighting real-world examples of how Bitcoin is making a transformative difference on the ground.

This award symbolizes a bridge between technology and social progress, showcasing how Bitcoin is contributing to the greater good, from promoting financial autonomy to uplifting entire communities across Africa.

Voting Structure

The voting structure for the ABC Social Impact Award at the Africa Bitcoin Conference is designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and inclusivity. It will involve a combination of expert input and community participation, allowing both seasoned professionals and the wider Bitcoin community to weigh in on who they believe deserves the award. Here’s how the voting process will be structured:

1. Nomination Phase

In the initial phase, individuals, projects, and organizations will be nominated for the award. Nominations can be made by:

● Public Submissions: Open to the public, anyone can nominate a project or individual who they believe is making a significant social impact with Bitcoin.

● Nomination will open on October 21st and close on November 7th, 2024 (https://forms.gle/MoaRcxM2sG3biMvp9)

2. Expert Panel

A curated group of industry experts, social impact leaders, and Bitcoin advocates will shortlist up to 8 candidates based on their work and contribution to the African community.

3. Community Voting

After shortlisting is finalized, the 8 shortlisted candidates will be announced on November 30th, 2024. The Bitcoin community will be invited to vote for their favorite nominees between December 1st and December 8th.

The voting will be conducted through a secure, decentralized platform to reflect the ethos of Bitcoin and ensure transparency. Voters can cast their vote for the nominee they believe is having the most positive social impact.

Advertisement

4. Final Decision and Awarding

Only the top three projects will be awarded.

The winners—1st place, 1st runner-up, and 2nd runner-up—will be announced during the Africa Bitcoin Conference awards ceremony on December 11th, 2024, at JW Marriott Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya. They will receive their prizes in Satoshis along with recognition for their contributions to social impact.

For more information on the ABC Social Impact Award and the Africa Bitcoin Conference, please visit; www.afrobitcoin.org

Follow This Is Africa on Twitter and Facebook to join the conversation.