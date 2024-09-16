AAMA 2024 Champions African Solidarity, Advocates for Free Movement and Human Rights Activism

Held from August 29th to 31st, the Assembly brought together over 400 physical participants, and more than 1,000 virtual attendees, all united in their commitment to advancing Africa’s development. A key theme that emerged from the Assembly was the push for a borderless Africa,

where all citizens can travel freely between countries without needing visas. According to the delegates, this would not only enhance the movement of people and goods but also strengthen intra-African trade, foster economic prosperity, and build fraternity among Africans.

Samia Nkrumah, President of the Kwame Nkrumah Pan-African Center and daughter of Pan-African icon Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, passionately advocated for this vision during her opening address. “We can achieve this with the necessary political will and determination. The time

for action is now”; she urged, emphasizing the need to carry forward the legacy of the African Union’s founding fathers.

The Assembly commenced with participants visiting the historic Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, where they were reminded of Africa’s painful past, including the exploitation of natural resources and the horrors of slavery. The tour, which included visits to the infamous ‘Condemnation Room” and the “Door of No Return”, served as a poignant reminder of the need to learn from history and work towards a united and free Africa.

The Assembly’s second day was marked by powerful speeches from Emma Nyerere and Samia Nkrumah, descendants of iconic African leaders Julius Nyerere of Tanzania and Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana. Both leaders reignited the call for African unity, emphasizing that solidarity is crucial in

tackling poverty, inequality, and neocolonialism. “The time has come for us to unite and face our challenges together”, said Emma Nyerere. Samia

Nkrumah echoed this sentiment, urging for renewed efforts towards political and economic integration across the continent.

A significant focus of the Assembly was the shrinking civic space in Africa, with increasing reports of crackdowns on dissent, harassment, abductions, and the killings of activists. Delegates stressed the urgency of collective dialogue and unified action to protect human rights and ensure

the rule of law.

Hardi Yakubu, Movement Coordinator of Africans Rising, called on African leaders to demonstrate the political will to champion the cause of a borderless Africa. “We must move beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps towards making this vision a reality”, he stated.

The Assembly also launched the Pan-African Solidarity Network to solidify support for human rights defenders. This idea arose in response to the multiple issues that activists encounter, which may be addressed more efficiently through a collaborative platform.

At the same time, the Africans Rising honoured activists for their contributions towards positive societal change.

Activism Awards

To top it off, on the evening of August 31st, the Pan-African Gala and Award night ceremony was held as one of the key events during the Assembly. We recognized and honored African activism through the presentation of three awards: ’Activist of the Year’, ‘Movement of the Year’, and the

‘Artistic Activist of the Year’. The awards support individuals and movements, aiming to bring positive societal change. We believe that activists deserve to be recognized and celebrated for their selfless efforts in pushing for a better continent for all. This year marked the 6th anniversary of the

awards initiative.

2024 Activism Award Winners

In the activist of the year award category, Seth Tsongo from the Democratic Republic of Congo was named the Winner followed by Mwami Samuel from Zambia who came in second, and Adel Azoun from Tunisia took third place.

In the Movement of the Year award category, Hand In Hand from Cameroon was named the winner, followed by Equal Education from South Africa. Sanitized Communities Konnect Foundation from

Ghana took third place.

Mwiza Zulu from Zambia was named the winner in the final category for Artistic Activist of the Year. Blanchard Bosey and Schela Mutaka, both from the Democratic Republic of Congo, came in second and third respectively. Each winner was given an award plaque, Africans Rising Souvenir and USD 1,000 prize for the winner, while the first and second runners-up received USD 500 and USD 300 respectively.

At the same time the winners of 2023 Africans Rising Activism Awards were celebrated and similar awards presented to them. Read more about these winners here: https://www.africansrising.org/winners-of-2023-activism-awards-announced/

Others recognized include the Invisible Giants, which celebrates the African women on the continent and in the diaspora working tirelessly in their communities for social change.