Jack Dorsey Returns For ABC 2024
Jack Dorsey to speak at the third edition of the Africa Bitcoin Conference.

Published

6 minutes ago

on

"The goal is to help the Internet realize a native currency, and help the world realize a native currency, an open money we can all see, we can all trust, that's not controlled by a government or corporation.” -Jack Dorsey speaking at the Africa ₿itcoin Conference.

We are thrilled to welcome back Jack Dorsey, Block Head, Chairman, and Cofounder of Block, as a speaker at the third edition of the Africa Bitcoin Conference!

After inspiring audiences at our inaugural event in Accra, Ghana, Jack joins us in Nairobi, Kenya to share his visionary insights on Bitcoin, financial inclusion, and the transformative power of decentralized technology for Africa.

This is a moment you won’t want to miss!

Join us at the JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi from December 9–11, and be part of the movement shaping Africa’s digital future.

Have you secured your tickets yet?

Enjoy 20% off tickets to the Africa Bitcoin Conference from December 9th to 11th, 2024, when you purchase with Bitcoin!

Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to visit and explore Nairobi.
Experience innovation and technology like never before in Africa’s Silicon Savannah.

Secure your spot now: www.Afrobitcoin.org

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as we connect, inspire, and celebrate the bright future of Africa!

Win a Scholarship to Attend the Africa Bitcoin Conference 2024 in Nairobi!

Are you an East African passionate about Bitcoin? Here’s your chance to join industry leaders and attend exclusive workshops.

What you stand to gain:

– Full conference access

– Networking with global experts

– Entry to special workshops & events

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity!

Showcase your Bitcoin related products

Do you have Bitcoin-related products you would like to showcase at ABC24 this December in Kenya?

Good news! ABC24 offers you the chance to exhibit your products. Contact us now to book a booth: +233242307379 or prince@afrobitcoin.org for more information.

