Africans Rising welcomes announcement by Pres Macky Sall not to run for a third term

(JULY 4, 2023) – Senegal has been considered one of the most politically stable countries in West Africa until the recent deadly clashes that have hit the country. The violent protests linked to President Macky Sall’s silence and refusal to clear the air regarding initial concerns that he

might be seeking a third term in the 2024 presidential elections erupted across the country leading to several deaths and injuries of protesters.

During these protests, the security forces had arbitrarily arrested and detained protesters and those holding dissenting views, continued to apply excessive force on civilians, restricted social media and internet use among other measures.

Africans Rising for Unity, Justice, Peace and Dignity welcomes the announcement by President Macky Sall not to run for a third term as key to bringing peace in the country. While we commend the President for respecting the constitution on a two-term limit, we believe his

announcement should have come much earlier as it would have avoided the needless violence and loss of life. Nonetheless, this will go a long way to restore peace and tranquility. As a further step, President Sall should proceed and unconditionally release all those arbitrarily arrested and detained for protesting and exercising their right to freedom of assembly – (political prisoners, activists, journalists, women and children).

We also urge the Regional bodies such as ECOWAS to keep an eye on the peace process and continue with constructive engagement with all sectors of society to maintain peace and stability. Africans Rising is committed and available to support in this respect.

About the movement:

Africans Rising is a global Pan-African movement of people and organisations working for Unity, Justice, Peace and Dignity. Launched in 2017, the movement provides a space for progressive African civil society leaders and groups engaged in various civic struggles to convene, connect,

collaborate, share knowledge and build solidarity among people and across issues.

For more information contact: media@africans-rising.org

