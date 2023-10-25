Call for Nominations – 2023 Africans Rising Activism Awards

Over the years, African Activists have been on the frontline of change and have actively been involved in the fight for an Africa that is united, just, peaceful and dignified. Africans Rising for Unity, Justice, Peace and Dignity launched its annual awards initiative on Monday 16 October, 2023. Started in 2019, the Africans Rising Activism Awards serves the purpose of amplifying and advancing the work of African activists and movements, highlighting activism as a critical means of positive change in African communities.

In its 5th edition, Africans Rising will present three awards: Activist of the Year, Movement of the Year and Artistic Activist of the Year.

For each category, two final nominees will be chosen to represent each of the African regions – North Africa, East Africa, Central Africa, West Africa, Southern Africa, and the diaspora for a total of 36 nominees. This award initiative showcases activism as a worthy cause in African society and aims to inspire similar actions among other civil society actors on the continent and in the diaspora.

“The Africans Rising Activism Awards are not meant to create competition among activists nor to show who is a better activist. They are our own small way of recognizing the work of our people who put their lives on the line for the betterment of everyone. All of them deserve recognition”, says Hardi Yakubu, Africans Rising Movement Coordinator.

Find out more about the Africans Rising Activism Awards, details on eligibility and how to participate on www.africansrising.org/ActivismAwards/.

To nominate from each category, fill out the nomination forms below for the 2023 Activism Awards.

● English: https://forms.gle/PZfSrcA7rdL6kpqt6

● French: https://forms.gle/9S3xyytXM7w4Xu9o9

● Portuguese: https://forms.gle/6y4MByo6NALBoPWr8

● Swahili: https://forms.gle/5gy6zbW8m6S6E8XW8

● Arabic: https://bit.ly/3ScesXj

Africans Rising is proud to support and connect African activists to a larger network of their colleagues committed to promoting social justice across the continent and in the diaspora. The Africans Rising Activism of the Year awards helps to strengthen that network and bring attention to the activists and

organizers striving for change in their communities. For queries or comments about the Activism Awards,

please email engagement@africans-rising.org.

About Africans Rising

Africans Rising is a global Pan-African solidarity Movement with a membership exceeding 42,000 individuals and over 800 organisational members hailing from more than 150 countries worldwide. Africans Rising calls on everybody to join the movement by registering as a member. You can support the sustainability of our Pan-African Movement by becoming a donor through our giving platforms at

https://africansrising.org/donate/.

