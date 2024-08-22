2024 All-African Movement Assembly Accra-Ghana

Press Release:

WHAT: With over 400 physical participants and 1000 virtual participants expected, the AAMA 2024, provides a critical platform for assessing our collective mandate as Africans in our quest for unity, justice, peace, and dignity. AAMA 2024 is the largest gathering of African movements, activists, and human rights defenders demanding African unity, peace and dignity. For more info: https:// www.africansrising.org/aama/

WHEN: August 30th and 31st, 2024. Time: 9:00 each day.

WHERE: Hill View Guest Center, Obibinin Junction, Accra. Ghana.

WHO: Speakers include: 1) Kumi Naidoo, Africans Rising Ambasador & Human Rights Advocate, 2) Samia Nkrumah, President, Kwame Nkrumah Pan-African Center (KNAC) 3) Pierre-Christophe Gam, Polymath artist and dreamer. 4) Hardi Yakubu, Africans Rising Coordinator.

WHY: As Africa faces a rapidly shrinking civic space, with increasing crackdowns on dissent, harassment, abductions, and even killings of activists, the need for collective dialogue and unified action has never been more urgent. AAMA 2024 will convene under the theme “Towards Pan-African Solidarity: United We Stand, Divided We Fall” to address these pressing issues. AAMA2024 is also happening in the wake of recent protests in Senegal, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and Uganda calling for better living conditions and dignity for Africans, especially the youth.

Media contacts: Ann Lorna

Communications & Media Lead

WhatsApp:. +254721707722

Email: ann@africans-rising.org

