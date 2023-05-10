Ruto’s Kenya slides straight back to ethnic exclusion in governance

Darmi Jattani & Oscar Ochieng

The Continent ISSUE 123. May 6 2023

Despite suggestions that the 2022 elections saw less overt “tribal” politicking, ethnic politics continues to play a prominent role in Kenya. This is well demonstrated by the appointments that were subsequently made by the country’s new president, William Ruto, which were dominated by individuals and groups aligned to the winning party.

Responding to public outcry, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua came out in defence of patronage and clientelism. He argued that not only would the government reward supporters disproportionately, but that this was legitimate. In Gachagua’s framing, the government should be understood as acorporation whose supporters are the big – and legitimate – shareholders.

Such comments don’t just serve to encourage damaging winner-takes-all politics, they also run counter to the country’s Constitution and legal system.