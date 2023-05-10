Connect with us

Politics and Society

Ruto’s Kenya slides straight back to ethnic exclusion in governance
Advertisement

Politics and Society

Paul Kagame could be president of Rwanda until 2035 - what’s behind his staying power

Politics and Society

Kamala Harris joins the pilgrimage to Africa

Politics and Society

Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people – African psychologists warn of its danger

Politics and Society

Demanding reparations is anti-capitalist liberation practice

Politics and Society

A critique of everything: Crises and crossroads in Kenya

Politics and Society

Maandamano and the state of Kenyan public life

Politics and Society

Life or Debt: The Stranglehold of Neocolonialism and Africa’s Search for Alternatives

Politics and Society

Kenya’s police are violent, unaccountable and make most citizens feel less safe – should they be abolished?

Politics and Society

Borderless Africa: Free movement in Africa is a step towards complete decolonisation

Politics and Society

Ruto’s Kenya slides straight back to ethnic exclusion in governance

The country’s new leaders deny ethnic prejudice in their appointments, but the facts say otherwise

Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

on

File: William Ruto at WTO Public Forum 2014. Photo credit: World Trade Organization/Flickr/Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0)/No changes.

Darmi Jattani & Oscar Ochieng

The Continent 

ISSUE 123. May 6 2023

Despite suggestions that the 2022 elections saw less overt “tribal” politicking, ethnic politics continues to play a prominent role in Kenya. This is well demonstrated by the appointments that were subsequently made by the country’s new president, William Ruto, which were dominated by individuals and groups aligned to the winning party.

Responding to public outcry, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua came out in defence of patronage and clientelism. He argued that not only would the government reward supporters disproportionately, but that this was legitimate. In Gachagua’s framing, the government should be understood as acorporation whose supporters are the big – and legitimate – shareholders.

Such comments don’t just serve to encourage damaging winner-takes-all politics, they also run counter to the country’s Constitution and legal system.

As in previous governments, the impact of this approach is stark. Of the 51 principal secretaries announced, 13 (25%) are from Ruto’s Kalenjin community and 13 (25%) from Gachagua’s Central Kenya region. This means that half of all principal secretary appointments went to just two ethnic groups, in a country with more than 40.

In response, the Law Society of Kenya argued that the list lacked gender, ethnic and regional balance, contravening the Constitution, which states that the composition of the national executive shall reflect the country’s regional and ethnic diversity.

The concept of diversity and inclusivity are not simply abstract principles – they matter for national unity and ensuring that the country does not return to the political violence of 2007/8.

It is therefore critical that civil society pushes the courts to ensure that these rules are implemented. If this is not done, the stakes of the next election will be higher than ever, increasing the risk of another contested outcome, and further political instability.

Darmi Jattani is a Master of Economics student at Kenyatta University. Oscar Ochieng holds a bachelor’s in Communication & Sociology from University of Nairobi. This analysis was produced in collaboration with Democracy in Africa.

Get the latest edition of The Continent, plus every back issue (all 122 of them) by visiting thecontinent.org To subscribe (for free!), save The Continent’s number to your phone (+27 73 805 6068) and send a message on WhatsApp/Signal/Telegram.

Download the whole issue for free: thecontinent.org

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *