Solidarity Message - Africans Rising calls for free, fair and peaceful election in Sierra Leone
Solidarity Message – Africans Rising calls for free, fair and peaceful election in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone prepares to go to the polls on Saturday, June 24th to elect a new government, Africans Rising for Unity, Justice, Peace and Dignity calls for free, fair and peaceful elections that reflect the will of the people.

We are therefore urging Sierra Leoneans to exercise their right to vote in a peaceful manner, abstain from all acts of violence, and shun politicians who prey on the gullibility of youths to engage in political violence that threatens the stability of the nation. By all means, they must prevent a
resurgence of violence in order to avoid undoing the progress gained over the years.

Africans Rising affirms our unflinching support to fellow Africans in Sierra Leone. We call on the National Electoral Commission to carry out its constitutional role in a free, fair, verifiable, and transparent election without intervention from internal or external forces. It is important to respect the will of the people.

We also urge all election players and actors to exhibit maximum moderation and avoid any provocative words or acts that could lead to violence. If there is any disagreement with the electoral process, we recommend political parties to use all available peaceful procedures to
address any complaints.

