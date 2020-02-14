10 irresistible African gems to celebrate Valentine’s Day

In Africa, as is the case across the globe, it’s the season of love once again. Many couples are undoubtedly excited to leave work early, and go wine and dine with their loved ones. Whether you’re getting ready for that romantic candlelight dinner, preparing an evening out with family and friends or celebrating solo, we have the perfect African love playlist for your February 14.

Today, the flowers, chocolates and cakes have been delivered, restaurants booked, wines ordered. Who knows what other gifts to surprise the loved ones await the lucky ones.

What we know for sure is our compilation of love jams from across the continent will surely put you in the mood for love.

In Tanzania, they loosely coined it as “siku ya wapendanao” translated as ‘the day of the lovers’!

Below is our Valentine’s Day playlist, a selection of songs from various African greats to serenade that special person(s).

1. M’Bife (I love You) – Salif Keita

2. Malaika – Miriam Makeba

3. I love You- Youssou N’Dour

4. No One Like You – P Square

5. Yamore Salif Keita and Cesaria Evora

6.Ten Times Love -Jabu Khanyile ft Don Gumbo

7. Svovi yangu – Oliver Mtukudzi

8.Ritwa Riaku- Eric Wainaina

9.Tiwa Savage – Ife Wa Gbona Ft. Leo Wonder

10.Mr Leo – E Go Beta