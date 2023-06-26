Pan-African progressives Africans Rising elect coordinating collective

Africans Rising for Justice, Peace and Dignity voted its coordinating collective, a new board of directors, from June 16 to June 22 to lead the movement towards its self-titled objectives. Winning candidates, out of 21 finalists from the six Africa Union (AU) continental zones, will be in charge for the next two years.

Africans Rising is made up of civic groups and individuals campaigning for fair global trade, climate justice, political inclusion, borderless movement and other Pan-African commons.

“Successful candidates will be responsible for the oversight and governance of the coordination and implementation of the movement’s strategies, plans and activities,” group media outreach consultant Ann Njagi told This Is Africa.

This year’s ballot variously featured grassroots activists, human rights defenders, creative writers, development practitioners, political scientists, politicians, journalists, mental health advocates, monitoring and evaluation specialists, researchers and others.

“After a thorough review of all nominees and candidate interviews, the nomination committee believes this slate of candidates represents the diverse skills, experiences and perspectives needed to guide our movement to the next level,” Njagi said on behalf of Africans Rising’s Nominations Committee Coordinating Collective Elections.

Southern Africa fielded Ayanda Sibindi (Zimbabwe), Nandini Tanya Lallmon (Mauritius), Nawa Villy (Zambia) and Kayongo Brian (Zambia); East Africa, Kimani Nyoike (Kenya), Charles Omote (Kenya), Brian Malika (Kenya), Lucky Ninsiima (Uganda), Faith Kasina (Kenya), Phoebe Mbithi (Kenya) and Amisa Rashid (Kenya); and North Africa, Salma Hosseiny (Egypt).

West Africa fielded Jonas Ndubuisi Promise (Nigeria), Victor Balogun (Nigeria), Saiba T Suso (Nigeria), Alhassan Nuhu (Nigeria) and Arome Agenyi (Nigeria); Central Africa, Mbony Akiy Fokwa (Cameroon) and Mbeh Sandrine Dribe (Cameroon); and the Africa Diaspora, Grace Atuhaire (Uganda-Germany) and Charles Mutama (Zimbabwe/USA).

Voting took take place electronically with only registered members of Africans Rising eligible to vote. Profiles for each of the 21 candidates can be accessed here.

Africans Rising came into being in 2017, having evolved from consulting platforms, Africa Civil Society Centre (2015) and Africa Civil Society Initiative (2016). However, if regional disproportion in this year’s candidates selection is anything to go by, by the young group’s incoming coordinating collective may have to broadly Pan-Africanise its membership from bottom up.

Africans Rising wants to hold governments, business and established NGOs to account as well as engaging younger Africans, who have become cynically detached from traditional political structures, on their own terms.

This year, the group themed its African Liberation Week activities around borderless movement of Africans within the continent. Most of the candidates were among the foot soldiers, coordinating community-focused activities such as games and marches.

