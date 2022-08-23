Cartoon | Angola braces for tight and tense election

Angolans go to the polls on 24 August to vote in parliamentary elections in what is expected to be the closest election since the country first allowed a multi-party vote in 1992.

The leader of the party with the most seats in parliament automatically becomes the president.

The election will be difficult to call and a major question is whether Angolans will vote for left-wing People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), which has ruled the country for half a century, or give the mandate to centre-right National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) under the leadership of popular and charismatic Adalberto Costa Junior.

The MPLA is currently led by incumbent President João Lourenço and there are many Angolans dissatisfied with the regime.

