Cartoon | Museveni’s son will not leave Twitter

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, his diplomatic uncouth son should stay off Twitter but the outspoken son remains defiant.

Ugandan-Kenyan relations were recently shaken by provocative statements tweeted by President Yoweri Museveni’s only son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In one of the tweets, which caused an uproar, Muhoozi wrote to his more than 600,000 followers: “It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi [Kenya’s capital city].”

President Museveni apologised to Kenyans for his son’s comments.

Following the tweets Museveni then spoke out, reprimanding his son, saying he would stay off Twitter but Muhoozi has been defiant.

Follow This Is Africa on Twitter and Facebook to join the conversation.