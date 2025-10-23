“UTU” as the New–Old Political Philosophy

The World is Searching for Answers

Across planet Earth, societies are restless. Liberal democracy—once hailed as the end of history—is faltering. Voter apathy grows as polarization deepens, and trust in electoral democracy is at the lowest point. Authoritarian populists exploit fear and division reinventing fascism, while technocrats hide behind their bureaucracies, managing the ongoing decline rather than inspiring renewal or imagining anew. Neoliberal economics, sold as freedom and progress, has instead delivered unprecedented wealth to a few elites, unpayable debt to the majority, and immeasurable destruction to the Earth that sustains us all.

The people are angry, hopeless, and disillusioned. From the streets of Nairobi to Paris, Kathmandu to São Paulo, London to Washington DC, and Colombo to New Delhi, citizens sense that the system no longer works for them. Where old models collapse, new visions must emerge. And from Africa—a continent long dismissed as needing saving—an ancient yet futuristic philosophy rises to offer guidance: the Utu Philosophy.

The world is searching for new governance stories. Africa has one to offer. Utu is not only a moral compass or a cultural idea; it is a tested political pathway, a guide for reorganizing power and rebuilding trust in humanity itself.

Advertisement

What is Utu?

Utu, known elsewhere as Ubuntu, is the African ethic of interconnectedness: “I am because we are.” It insists that human beings exist only through relationship—that the individual is inseparable from the community, and the community inseparable from its ecosystem.

Utu insists that human beings exist only through relationship—that the individual is inseparable from the community, and the community inseparable from its ecosystem

In this worldview, well-being is never solitary or individual. It extends to the neighbour, the forest, the river, the insect, and even the unborn. Justice cannot be selective; dignity cannot be privatized. Utu teaches that decisions must serve the whole. A leader who acts for self-gain violates the moral fabric of the community. Among many African societies, the measure of leadership was never wealth or dominance but the ability to maintain harmony and balance. Councils of Elders practiced consensus, listening until agreement was reached. Power was understood as stewardship, not ownership.

In economics, Utu demands balance between human need and ecological integrity. It calls for regenerative rather than extractive systems—where farming nourishes the land, where technology extends empathy instead of exploitation, and where progress is measured in thriving communities, not GDP growth alone. Utu, then, transcends morality. It is a political philosophy for a planet in crisis—a way of thinking and organizing that restores humanity to the center of governance and the Earth to the center of economy.

The Current Models Have Failed

Advertisement

Humanity’s dominant governance models—liberal democracy, capitalism, and authoritarianism—have all reached their moral and structural limits.

Liberal democracy, in many places, has become ritual without soul. Citizens are reduced to voters, mobilized every few years to legitimize decisions made elsewhere. Politics has become theater—loud campaigns, shallow debates, and empty promises. Real power sits in unelected bureaucracies and corporate boardrooms, far from the people.

Our dominant governance models—liberal democracy, capitalism, and authoritarianism—have all reached their moral and structural limits

Capitalism, once justified by innovation and freedom, now serves profit over people. It prizes endless growth on a finite planet, competition over cooperation, and celebrity over competence. It has turned the people into consumers and communities into markets. The result is alienation, inequality, and ecological collapse.

Authoritarianism, meanwhile, offers only the illusion of control. It demands obedience, silences dissent, and breeds corruption an industrial scale. Its efficiency is false, sustained by fear, not wisdom.

Each of these systems disconnects humanity from nature, from each other, and from meaning itself. Each forgets the fundamental truth that no being, no nation, no species thrives alone. We are interdependent, and any governance model that ignores this will self-destruct.

Advertisement

Utu as a Governance Model

Now imagine a system rooted in Utu—a governance that begins not with domination, but with dialogue. Not with ideology, but with empathy.

In such a society, people’s assemblies replace rigid bureaucracies. Citizens gather to deliberate, debate, and decide on issues that affect them. Decision-making becomes a process of listening rather than decreeing. This is not utopian idealism—it is already practiced in parts of Africa, Latin America, and the global South.

In Kenya’s Makueni County, for example, the then Governor Professor Kivutha Kibwana introduced participatory budgeting, where citizens themselves set priorities, allocate resources and supervise projects. The results were transparency, trust, and a sense of ownership—governance as partnership, not patronage.

In an Utu system, ecological stewardship is non-negotiable. Every policy, from housing to energy, is tested against sustainability. Communities reforest, conserve water, and regenerate soil not as environmentalism, but as self-preservation.

Advertisement

Rotational leadership ensures that no one clings to power forever. Leadership becomes service, temporary and accountable. Co-leadership and gender balance become norms rather than slogans. The wisdom of elders and the energy of youth coexist, each complementing the other.

Across the world, experiments already echo these principles—from participatory councils in Brazil, to restorative justice in South Africa, to Communal Councils in Venezuela, to indigenous communes in Latin America. These are not isolated innovations but expressions of a deeper human instinct: the desire to belong, to contribute, to live in balance.

Utu governance unites these fragments into a coherent philosophy—a bridge between ancestral wisdom and the future of humanity.

Utu, Beyond Africa

While Utu is African in origin, its message is universal. Just as democracy evolved from Egypt and Athens to the modern world, Utu governance can travel from Africa to inspire a global paradigm shift. In a world divided by ideology, Utu offers unity. In economies built on extraction, Utu restores balance.

Advertisement

It reminds us that the goal of civilization is not dominance but harmony. It challenges Western modernity’s obsession with individual success and invites humanity to rediscover the joy of community.

Across the globe, people are searching for this reconnection—from Indigenous resistance in the Amazon to cooperatives in Europe, from climate movements in Asia to youth-led uprisings in Africa. The language may differ, but the longing is the same: to return to relationship, to responsibility, to dignity, to humanity.

Utu must be embedded in constitutions, institutions, and movements

Utu speaks to that longing. It is Africa’s contribution to the next stage of human evolution—a world where ethics, governance, and ecology are not separate conversations but one.

The Huge Task Ahead

Yet philosophy alone changes nothing. Vision must become structure. Utu must be embedded in constitutions, institutions, and movements. This requires training, to nurture a generation of leaders fluent in both ancestral wisdom and modern systems. It requires organizing, to transform moral insight into political power. And it requires movement building, where ordinary people learn to embody Utu in their daily organizing—turning compassion into policy, solidarity into systems.

Advertisement

To live Utu is to model the future in the present. It is to practice, in every community meeting and public decision, the world we hope to inherit.

The challenge is vast, but the reward is greater: a civilization that finally matures, shedding greed for gratitude, power for purpose.

The future is not about returning to the past, but about remembering what worked. In rediscovering Utu, humanity rediscovers itself.

Mzalendo Mutemi wa Kiama is the Founder of Mzalendo Halisi Foundation and a Community Organizer with Kongamano La Mapinduzi Movement. He was a Co-Chair of the Africans Rising Movement from 2023-2025 and is a Movement Coach and Trainer with the African Coaching Network.

Follow This Is Africa on Twitter and Facebook to join the conversation.