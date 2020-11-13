Moroccan Lekjaa eyes post on powerful FIFA Council

The President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, has submitted his candidacy for the position of member of the Council of the International Football Federation (FIFA).

The President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), Fouzi Lekjaa, has submitted his candidacy for the position of member of the Council of the International Football Federation (FIFA) at the next General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) scheduled to take place in Rabat on March 12, 2021.

This is Morocco’s first candidacy to the powerful FIFA Council, which is the main decision-making organ of the organisation outside the FIFA Council.

Lekjaa holds several positions within the bodies and committees of world and continental football including being second vice-president of CAF, chairman of the finance committee of CAF, vice-chairman of the Organising Committee of Inter-clubs Competitions and Management of the Club Licensing System within CAF in addition to sitting on the Governance Committee of FIFA.

The 50-year old experienced administrator was also at the origin of the initiative to set up a reflection on the development of football infrastructures in Africa, an initiative that gave birth to a CAF seminar in which FIFA was involved last January in Rabat.

During his presidency of the FRMF, the Moroccan championship became the best league in Africa according to CAF ranking. – Agencies