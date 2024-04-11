Stolen Asante artefacts from British and V&A Museums return to Ghana

Connect with us

The United Kingdom has returned 32 royal artefacts looted from Ghana’s Asante Kingdom in the 19th Century in a loan deal.

Photo: manhyiapalace.org

The United Kingdom has returned 32 royal artefacts looted from Ghana’s Asante Kingdom in the 19th Century in a loan deal.

The royal artefacts were returned on a long-term loan, that is, an initial three-year loan renewable for another three.

After 150 years, 32 of the artefacts stolen by the British from the Palace of Asantehene Kofi Karikari in Kumasi during the 1874 Sagrenti War were returned home.

Fifteen (15) gold and silver objects from the British Museum and 17 from the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) jointly arrived in the country on April 9, 2024, a statement released by the Chief negotiator representing the Manhyia Palace confirmed.

“This followed the final signing of official documentation in London two weeks ago by the directors of the BM and V&A, Sir Mark Jones and Dr. Tristram Hunt and the chief negotiator, Mr. Ivor Agyeman-Duah who represented and signed on behalf of the Manhyia Palace.”

The items unlike the ones from the Fowler Museum cannot be given back permanently since the British Museum Act 1963 prohibits the Museum from removing an artefact from its collections unless for a loan, a duplicate, damaged or unfit.

They will be on display and open to the public in May.

