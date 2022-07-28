Cartoon | What is the worth of a traitor’s apology?

Burkina Faso’s former President Blaise Compaore, who was sentenced to life in jail for the murder of revolutionary icon Thomas Sankara, has apologised to Sankara’s family and Burkinabes.

“I ask the Burkinabe people for forgiveness for all the acts I may have committed during my tenure, and especially the family of my brother and friend Thomas Sankara,” he reportedly said in a message.

Many Africans have been questioning Compaore’s sincerity, asking what the worth of his words is. Admitting guilt, taking responsibility and the expression of deep regret are essential parts of an apology following crimes. Beyond the hollow words, many would expect Compaore to at least serve some time as part of his redemption but that proposition is unlikely to happen.

