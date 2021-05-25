On April 2 African Crossroads members met online to discuss Climate Justice. Here are 10 key ideas on Climate Justice which emerged from the discussion.

10 big ideas for 2021

1. CLIMATE JUSTICE NEEDS TO BE DEMOCRATISED

The concept of Climate Justice needs to be broken down further and information about it needs to be made more available and relatable. Some of those who have heard of the concept do not relate to it while others have not heard of it because the media/platforms on which climate justice conversations are, are not media/platforms that they have easy access to.

2. LET’S GET TERRITORIAL

Climate justice will be successful if we get territorial and engage in it within our local contexts. What are we struggling with in our local communities, in our homes, in our villages? What climate struggles make sense to us and how can we deploy climate justice to fix them? What consequences and policies make sense in our different contexts?

3. CLIMATE JUSTICE IS SOCIAL JUSTICE

The climate justice fight is a social justice fight. By ensuring climate justice, we are ensuring that all people, without discrimination have access to the same social, economic, political rights and opportuities.

4. IT’S ALL CONNECTED

Climate justice cannot exist on its own. Availability of water impacts food security which impacts nutrition which impacts productivity of humans for example. We need wholesome solutions if our interventions are to have sustainable impact. Climate justice also raises an infrastructure question. For food security and access to knowledge we need for basic infrastructure to work. This includes internet connectivity, food storage and refrigeration, equipped hospitals and so on. It’s all connected.

5. IS IT TIME FOR A CULTURE SHIFT?

Climate justice raises issues around culture. What cultural practices do we begin to call into question as we take on our role of custodians of natural resources. Should we all go vegan, should we stop using firewood, should urban development plans be reviewed? Where does current practice align with climate justice and what practices must change?

6. GOOD COMMUNICATION IS A TOOL FOR CLIMATE JUSTICE

For people to understand the importance of climate justice, they need to see the dangers of not protecting our natural resources and the benefits of protecting our natural resources. A good communication campaign would offer a 360 look at climate justice. What is it, who are the players, who are the protagonists, why should we care?

7. CLIMATE JUSTICE CALLS FOR COLLABORATION AND PARTNERSHIPS

We cannot work in isolation. We need to put together a coalition of the willing who share our values and want to work together for climate justice.

8. CONTEXTUALISATION

The conversations we have, the way that we approach climate justice needs to be contextualised for our Pan African context. What does Climate Justice mean for a continent that contributes the least to global warming? How to ensure climate justice in our remote villages and what does it mean in congested urban areas? What does it mean given our huge youth population?

9. CLIMATE JUSTICE IS A QUEST FOR RE-INVENTION

A climate justice campaign is a quest to re-invent the future for coming generations. How much better can we make the world for them?

10. CELEBRATE CLIMATE JUSTICE WARRIORS

We must not forget to celebrate what has been done so far. From those fighting for reclaiming of indeginous land, to those fighting for clean water, planned development etc. We should give time to celebrate African climate warriors.

Published originally by © African Crossroads 2021