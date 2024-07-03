Connect with us

Politics and Society

#Africans4Kenya: 400 African and Diaspora CSOs hold Ruto responsible for killings and abductions of protesters
Advertisement

Politics and Society

Debunking the mythical powers of Pangolins

Politics and Society

#OccupyParliament Protests Against Kenya’s Finance Bill 2024: The Sovereign Power of the People

Politics and Society

Kenya: Rejection of the Finance Bill not a denial of essential public services

Politics and Society

Reject the Finance Bill: Young Kenya Rises in a Summer of Revolt

Politics and Society

GenZ: These demonstrations go beyond the Finance Bill

Politics and Society

Africans Rising Borderless Africa Convening: The Lusaka Communiqué

Politics and Society

Undersea cables are the unseen backbone of the global internet

Politics and Society

Kenyan doctors’ strike: the government keeps failing to hold up its end of the bargain

Politics and Society

Climate finance for the Global North and climate reparations for the Global South

Politics and Society

#Africans4Kenya: 400 African and Diaspora CSOs hold Ruto responsible for killings and abductions of protesters

Africans Rising together with 400 African and Diaspora CSOs are deeply concerned about the events that have recently unfolded in Kenya following the protests against the 2024 Finance bill. Together with those 400 CSOs we have issued a powerful letter to President William Ruto of Kenya, condemning his administration’s handling of recent protests.

Pan-African progressives Africans Rising elect coordinating collective

Published

2 mins ago

on

File: William Ruto at WTO Public Forum 2014. Photo credit: World Trade Organization/Flickr/Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0)/No changes.

Media Statement
#Africans4Kenya: 400 African and Diaspora CSOs hold Ruto responsible for killings and abductions of protesters 28th June, 2024, Africans Rising has, together with 400 civil society organisations and movements across Africa and the diaspora, sent a strong letter to President Ruto of Kenya.

The letter and the massive support for it show the widespread solidarity of African people for the cause of the Kenyan people against misgovernance, corruption and economic hardship. The letter makes the following specific demands of the Ruto government.

● Stop killing protesters
● Stop the abductions of protesters, produce all those who have been abducted,
investigate and punish perpetrators and desist from such acts.
● Respect the human and constitutional rights of protesters
● All those who have been arrested for protesting must be released immediately and
unconditionally.
● Instead of confronting protests with violence, the government can respond to the
protesters’ demands against over-taxation, corruption and misgovernance.

The letter notes that “even though the protests have abated, concerns remain that participants in the protests do not feel safe”. It mentions the track record of Kenyan security forces following up on organisers of protests, intimidating, abducting and abusing their human rights, and cautions the government that the coalition will monitor and take on any post-protest acts of abuse.

Advertisement

“We believe that in the spirit of Ubuntu, whatever affects one African affects all Africans”, the letter concluded.

Access the letter and list of signatories via this link https://shorturl.at/3F8FI
============================Ends===================================
For more information contact: media@africans-rising.org

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *