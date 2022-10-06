Cartoon | Bobi! Wine and dine with me

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine is backing the resolution by the European Union Parliament to delay the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project over human rights violations.

Opposition leader Bobi Wine (Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu) says the planned pipeline to export oil from Uganda is likely going to entrench the long and dictatorial rule of President Yoweri Museveni.

The European Union parliament recently passed a resolution that calls on Uganda and Tanzania to halt their oil and gas projects, stating that the immense risk to the surrounding communities and further contribution to worsening climate change is not worth it.

The pipeline planned for completion by 2025 will run from the Ugandan oil wells to the port city of Tanga at Tanzania’s coastline. Since Uganda’s crude is semi-solid, it will be heated, via solar power, to 50°C (122°F). If completed, EACOP would surpass India’s 416-mile Mangala pipeline as the longest heated crude oil pipeline in the world.

