Cartoon | Lavrov visit to South Africa

Published

2 mins ago

on

Cartoon of Lavrov visit to South Africa

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently made a high-profile trip to South Africa, another indication of how much Russia is working to strengthen African cooperation.

Lavrov was in Pretoria on Monday (Jan. 23) for talks with one of Moscow’s most important allies in Africa.

Russia and South Africa described the other as a friend, with Dr Naledi Pandor, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation describing their talks and bilateral political consultations as “wonderful”.

The visit comes as South Africa prepares for joint naval drills with Russia and China next month.

Lavrov also visited Eswatini on Tuesday (Jan. 24) after South Africa, and met Angola’s President Joao Lourenco in Luanda on January, 25. Lavrov will return to North Africa in February to visit Tunisia, Mauritania, Algeria and Morocco. 

