Cartoon | President Uhuru Kenyatta’s hefty retirement package

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will leave office after serving two terms. The Presidential Retirement Benefits Act entitle him to KSh 34.7 million (USD 294,000) lump sum pension for the two terms served, an annual gratuity of KSh 72 million (USD 604, 000), amongst other benefits.

Other benefits include:

An annual gratuity of over KSh 72 million (USD 604, 000). The amount could be increased to KSh 79.2 million (USD 663,000) in the fiscal year 2024.

Monthly housing allowance: KSh 332,063 (USD 2,800).

Fuel allowance: KSh 216,563 pm (USD 1,800).

Utilities: KSh 300,000 (USD 2,500)

He will also have other perks including an entertainment allowance of KSh 216,000 (USD 1,800). Other benefits will include: 4 cars, personal secretaries (6), full medical cover, messengers (4), drivers and bodyguards (4). A retired president should receive a fully funded furnished office and government remunerated staff as stipulated under Kenyan law.

