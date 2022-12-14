Cartoon | South Africa president survives impeachment vote

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has survived an impeachment vote in the National Assembly but faces a tough test to remain as the ANC party’s president.

Ramphosa breathed a sigh of relief, albeit temporarily as he faces an impending stern test.

The impeachment vote comes just days before the ANC’s national conference, where Ramaphosa is contesting to remain the party’s president, with former health minister Zweli Mkhize his biggest challenger.

