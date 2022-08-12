Cartoon | “We can no longer guarantee their safety” — ANC spokesperson

South Africa is on a knife edge as xenophobic violence and discrimination increases. UN experts have condemned the xenophobic violence and racial discrimination against African and South East Asian foreign nationals.

Xenophobic violence and discrimination against foreigners have increased in South Africa. UN experts this week condemned reports of escalating violence against foreign nationals and called for accountability against xenophobia, racism and hate speech that were harming migrants, refugees, asylum seekers and even citizens perceived as foreign throughout the country.

There has not been any real action from the South African government to curb the scapegoating of migrants and refugees.

The governing ANC party’s spokesperson, Pule Mabe, recently declared “open season on all illegal foreign nationals,” saying, “we can no longer guarantee their safety.”

