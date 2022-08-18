Cartoon | William Ruto: From chicken seller to Kenya’s President-Elect

The “hustler-in-chief”: William Ruto — a history maker who became Kenya’s first sitting deputy president to succeed the incumbent and the first candidate to win the presidency at first attempt.

Kenya’s President-Elect William Ruto,” the hustler-in-chief” outsmarted his political rivals to deliver what seemed to many people an unlikely election victory.

Casting himself as the champion of the poor and downtrodden, Ruto becomes Kenya’s first sitting deputy president to succeed the incumbent and the first candidate to win the presidency at first attempt.

Ruto was declared the winner of the August 9 election. Running under the Kenya Kwanza coalition, Ruto defeated Raila Odinga of the Azimio coalition by polling 50.49% of the vote against Odinga’s 48.85%.

Odinga has since rejected the result and said he will challenge the outcome with “all constitutional and legal options.”

