Episode 2: Patimire (Where we stand)

Based on the lockdown experiences of the Phiri family, mourning the loss of a loved one during the pandemic, episode two focusses on dispelling some rampant myths and misinformation.

As part of our storytelling project, this tripartite video animation series captures the various ways in which the pandemic has had disproportionate economic impact on the urban poor (economically vulnerable households), with serious implications on family relationships.

Based on the lockdown experiences of the Phiri family, mourning the loss of a loved one during the pandemic, episode two focusses on dispelling some rampant myths and misinformation on COVID-19 vaccination and encourages people to get vaccinated as doses are becoming available across the continent.

Watch Episode two of the series.

The series is a creative storytelling collaboration between This is Africa and the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA).