Cartoon | “I will not refuse such a call should they [ANC] deem it necessary” — Zuma

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma says he is available for election as ANC national chair at the party’s December conference.
According to a statement released on Monday (Sept, 26) Zuma said some ANC members approached him to consider contesting the position of party chairman in December.
“I have indicated that I will be guided by the branches of the ANC and that I will not refuse such a call should they deem it necessary for me to serve the organisation again at that level or any other,” Zuma said.
The 80-year-old Zuma was president from 2009 to 2018. The former anti-apartheid struggle stalwart was forced to resign following allegations of corruption.
Follow This Is Africa on Twitter and Facebook to join the conversation.