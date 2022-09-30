Cartoon | “I will not refuse such a call should they [ANC] deem it necessary” — Zuma

Former South African President Jacob Zuma says he is willing to return to politics if the African National Congress (ANC) nominates him. Zuma says he is open to standing for a top position if nominated by party members at the ANC conference in December.

According to a statement released on Monday (Sept, 26) Zuma said some ANC members approached him to consider contesting the position of party chairman in December.

“I have indicated that I will be guided by the branches of the ANC and that I will not refuse such a call should they deem it necessary for me to serve the organisation again at that level or any other,” Zuma said.

The 80-year-old Zuma was president from 2009 to 2018. The former anti-apartheid struggle stalwart was forced to resign following allegations of corruption.

