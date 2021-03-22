This is Africa animation series— Episode 1 Patimire (Where we stand)

As part of our storytelling project, this tripartite video animation series captures the various ways in which the pandemic has had disproportionate economic impact on the urban poor (economically vulnerable households), with serious implications on family relationships.

The animation reveals the experiences of a family during lockdown, including the effects on their livelihoods, sources of food and support networks. Its purpose is to creatively and visually tell the story of the impact of COVID-19 and restrictions particularly on low-income households.

The family grapples with a myriad of challenges as they try to survive an unprecedented reality.

Episode one introduces the family and captures the animated challenges the family faces. It’s a story about the Phiri family living in the high-density suburbs. A family of four, faced with their unique version of a distressing time during this pandemic.

Watch Episode one of the series.

The series is a creative storytelling collaboration between This is Africa and the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA).