This is Africa animation series— Episode 1 Patimire (Where we stand)

The animation reveals the experiences of a family during lockdown, including the effects on their livelihoods, sources of food and support networks. Its purpose is to creatively and visually tell the story of the impact of COVID-19 and restrictions particularly on low-income households.
The family grapples with a myriad of challenges as they try to survive an unprecedented reality.
Episode one introduces the family and captures the animated challenges the family faces. It’s a story about the Phiri family living in the high-density suburbs. A family of four, faced with their unique version of a distressing time during this pandemic.
Watch Episode one of the series.
The series is a creative storytelling collaboration between This is Africa and the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA).