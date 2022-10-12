Cartoon: King Charles’ 3,000 plus studded diamonds and jewels crown

The Coronation of King Charles will take place in May, 2023. King Charles is reportedly set to wear a crown with 3,000 plus diamonds and a scepter with a massive diamond taken from colonial-era South Africa. Unsurprisingly, Britain has never faced up to the dark side of its imperial and exploitative history.

Buckingham Palace announced that the Coronation of King Charles will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023. The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, in London.

The Ceremony will see King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.

Reports say King Charles is set to wear a crown with 3,000 plus diamonds and jewels, and a scepter with a massive diamond taken from colonial-era SouthAfrica.

The St Edward’s Crown, which King Charles is expected to wear is adorned with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, four rubies and 269 pearls. The crown’s exact value is a matter of debate, but experts have speculated that its worth between £3 billion and £5 billion.

Camilla is set to wear the Kohinoor diamond, which British colonisers forcibly took from India as a “gift.”

While many African countries and other former colonies have clamoured for the return of stolen minerals and artefacts, the pleas have fallen on deaf ears. The scale of the UK’s involvement in Africa’s resources is staggering, unsurprising too is its disregard for the rights of those affected by the colonial looting.

