Rwanda report says France enabled the 1994 Genocide

A scathing report commissioned by the Rwandan government says France bears “significant” responsibility for “enabling a foreseeable genocide”. The 600-page report says the French government “did nothing to stop” the massacre of at least 800,000 people.

A new report commissioned by the Rwandan government has detailed France’s role in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. Commissioned in 2017, the report says France enabled the genocide of at least 800,000 people and withheld “critical documents and testimony”.

The scathing report says French officials watched as “militias perpetuated Rwanda’s ethnic divisions” and the officials reacted to Rwandan State-led terrorism against Tutsi civilians and political opponents by “refusing to protect victims and increasing support to the perpetrators”.

Although the report found no evidence that French officials had directly participated in the killing of Tutsis, the country bore “serious and overwhelming” responsibility in “enabling a foreseeable genocide”.

The 600-page report titled; ‘A foreseeable Genocide: the role of the French Government in connection with the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi’ is a result of four years of research.

