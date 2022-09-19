Cartoon | Queen Elizabeth II’s chequered legacy evokes mixed reactions across Africa

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has elicited mixed feelings. Some remember the Queen as a steadfast guiding figure, a symbol of stability and resilience, but for others across Africa, her country’s colonial legacy will remain a stain on her contested legacy.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch made several trips to Africa during her 70-year reign.

The president of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat sent condolences to the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom. Several African leaders also sent their solemn tributes, but many across Africa took a more critical view of Britain’s colonial rule, violence and shameful legacy.

There has been strong criticism of the role of the British monarchy in the looting of trillions of dollars of wealth from Asia and Africa, with many still bitter about how the British Empire plundered colonies for their natural resources under the guise of modernisation and commonwealth.

